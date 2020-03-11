As public health officials keep tabs on the spread of COVID-19, area communities actively monitor the situation, and implement their own measures to limit face-to-face interactions.
Organizers of the Shell Rock Spring Swing Show have decided to move this year’s performance into 2021.
Larry Young, Shell Rock’s mayor and show producer, said the board voted Tuesday to move the premiere of “Gimme the Beat,” this year’s scheduled production into next year “because of concerns about the coronavirus.”
“The cast were disappointed but realistic and that was the right thing to do,” he told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday.
The stage, which was supposed to go up in the Boyd Building on Saturday, and the box office, which was planned to open Sunday, will not come to fruition and the women’s choir dresses, which have been ordered, will be returned.
This is not the first time the show, which has been a spring entertainment staple in the area since 1965, has encountered a logistical hitch.
At least on three other occasions, shows have been canceled, said Kathy Avery, the communications manager.
“There were two years we had to cancel due to illness and one year due to the death of Dr. Everson (the show’s founder),” Avery said.
But if the past offers any guidance, the show has always restarted with an added spark of enthusiasm after the hiatus.
Proceeds from the tickets are a main source of funds for the community, but alternatives can be found, Young said.
He added the new situation may offer some opportunities for enterprising solutions, and quartets or quintets of performers may be available for smaller-scale events.
“We don’t do a lot of this because we are so busy,” he said, adding some positivity into the situation.
Young emphasized he does not think of the circumstances as a cancellation, but rather, as a rescheduling.
“It was the right thing to do for our cast, for our community and for our patrons, and the right thing to do for the Shell Rock Music Association,” Young said.
Avery, who was going to perform a duet with another singer in addition to singing in the choir, said that reaching the decision to move the premiere night a whole year in the future was not easy.
“There were some tears, we have been rehearsing since the second week of January, but by and large, people felt it was a smart decision,” she said.