Leona Johnson

Shell Rock United Methodist Church honored Leona Johnson as the oldest member of the church as she celebrated her 102nd birthday on Nov. 3.

 Courtesy photo

Sunday, Nov. 3, the Shell Rock United Methodist Church honored Leona Johnson, who turned 102 years old that day.

She has been a member of the church since she was born. She was baptized as a baby and confirmed according to the discipline of the church. Through the years she has served our Lord in many, many capacities; as Mission Coordinator, Sunday School Teacher, Bible Study Leader, Youth Director, and all of the offices in the United Methodist Women.

She continues to be faithful follower of Christ and a beacon to anyone who knows her.

