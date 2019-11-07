Sunday, Nov. 3, the Shell Rock United Methodist Church honored Leona Johnson, who turned 102 years old that day.
She has been a member of the church since she was born. She was baptized as a baby and confirmed according to the discipline of the church. Through the years she has served our Lord in many, many capacities; as Mission Coordinator, Sunday School Teacher, Bible Study Leader, Youth Director, and all of the offices in the United Methodist Women.
She continues to be faithful follower of Christ and a beacon to anyone who knows her.