OMAHA, Neb. – College of Saint Mary would like to congratulate the 226 students of this year’s spring and summer graduating class.
Among the graduates was April Sherburne, of Clarksville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
These students received their degrees at Commencement on Sunday, Aug. 2, at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. The commencement address was delivered by Laurie Smith Camp, judge of the United States District Court. CSM President Dr. Maryanne Stevens presented degrees to the graduates.
The Spirit of Saint Mary Award, the University’s highest accolade, was awarded to Miriam Olague Cepeda ‘20.
College of Saint Mary has been educating leaders since 1923. Founded for women by the Sisters of Mercy, CSM is a thriving Catholic university that provides access to affordable education. CSM fosters potential and leadership through academic excellence, scholarship and lifelong learning. The University offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in many of today’s highest-paying, in-demand fields, including physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, nursing, science, education, business and legal studies.
CSM offers its student body an enriching collegiate experience that includes competitive athletics and a wide range of fine arts opportunities. A member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), CSM Flames student-athletes field teams in 11 competitive sports: basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, bowling, competitive dance, golf, swimming, tennis, track & field, and cross country. Fine arts play a large role in rounding out an academic experience, and CSM provides students with the opportunity to continue their passion for music, art and drama.
Located in the heart of Omaha, home of four Fortune 500 companies, CSM’s 40-acre campus is adjacent to Aksarben Village’s vibrant and bustling retail and entertainment space, as well as Baxter Arena. CSM is minutes from world-class attractions such as the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Joslyn Art Museum, Lauritzen Gardens and CenturyLink Center Omaha.
