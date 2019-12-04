On Tuesday night on the Shelly Sorensen Court, the Janesville boys basketball team began its district title defense, and it did so in resounding fashion.
In their first game of the 2019-20 season, the Wildcats eked out a nail-biting, 56-54 win over Dunkerton.
Wiley Sherburne was the star for Janesville, as the sophomore scored 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Sherburne made two of his three 3-point attempts and went 8-for-11 from the charity stripe.
Sherburne also led the Wildcats in rebounds with 12 (6 offensive, 6 defensive) and recorded two steals.
Sophomore Jaden Appleby (11) and junior Joey Carlson (10) both scored in double figures as well.
Sophomore Leo Dodd filled out the stat sheet in more ways than one, recording 3 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals.
Janesville came out of the gates successfully, building a 12-9 lead after the first quarter. But once the Raiders settled in, they became more productive, scoring 19 points in each of the second and third quarters.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats trailed 47-41. But the final period was Janesville's most successful, as the team outscored Dunkerton 15-7 to seal the season-opening win.
Janesville will look to keep it rolling Friday when it heads to Clarksville to take on the Indians.