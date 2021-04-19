Sheree Eide, 62, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home in Waverly.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Allen Biere from UnityPoint Hospice officiating. The family will greet family and friends an hour prior to the service. Memorials can be directed to UnityPoint Hospice and online condolences for Sheree may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Eide family with arrangements.