He was the first Waverly City Council person to announce he would not run for a second term and the second-to-last candidate to file papers at the Auditor’s Office for the Nov. 5 elections.
Mike Sherer, 77, the incumbent for Waverly’s Ward 4, had a change of heart in the 11th hour.
Ever since his first announcement, he had hoped a prospective candidate would step forward as he stepped away and made his decision early on, but since no one had volunteered by late afternoon on deadline day, Sept. 19, he thrust himself back into the limelight.
“It’s not good form for people facing a ballot with no name on it,” he said.
He then leaned on three volunteers, who took nomination papers door to door and by the time the clock struck 4:30 p.m., Sherer found himself at the courthouse, signatures in hand.
It was then that he found out that another candidate, Heather Beaufore, had already filed for the seat, but at this point, Sherer decided he was not going to walk away.
“I already had 40 signatures, I wasn’t going to dishonor them,” he said.
With his filing, a race which had promised to be the only uncontested one in Waverly, joined three others that were already highly contested.
“When you weigh out all the factors, it probably makes more sense that I am going to run,” he said.
A retired editor of a faith publication, Sherer took on the challenge of serving on local government out of a sense of duty, as he wanted to give back to the city he had adopted as his native one in retirement.
He said his service on the council has been rewarding. Continuing it for another term, if elected, he added, would make sense.
“I have 37 yard signs,” he said. “Now I have to find 37 people who want to have signs in their yards.”