Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett is asking the public to be vigilant tonight as law enforcement is looking to locate a man and a woman who fled on foot after their vehicle burned down in the wooded area around 39th St. SE, around the Waverly bike trail. A high-speed chase, which started in Black Hawk County, ended up with a burned down vehicle in Waverly.
"Please remove keys from any vehicles and lock your residences and outbuildings," Pickett said in a press release.
He is also asking drone operators not to fly in the area as not to endanger the work of law enforcement.
MORE TO COME.