A man and a woman escaped from a crashed and burned down vehicle in the area of 39th St. SE in Waverly. A helicopter is searching for them. authoritiesa re asking the public to report suspicious activities and lock homes and vehicles. 

 Adam Hoffman courtesy

Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett is asking the public to be vigilant tonight as law enforcement is looking to locate a man and a woman who fled on foot after their vehicle burned down in the wooded area around 39th St. SE, around the Waverly bike trail. A high-speed chase, which started in Black Hawk County, ended up with a burned down vehicle in Waverly. 

"Please remove keys from any vehicles and lock your residences and outbuildings," Pickett said in a press release.

He is also asking drone operators not to fly in the area as not to endanger the work of law enforcement. 

MORE TO COME.