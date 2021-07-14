A tornado watch in the late afternoon of July 14 in Waverly ended up with a violent wind, a hail and a torrential rain, and what appeared to be a tornado-like activity.
When the clouds cleared as the evening descended upon the town, the aftermath of the weather looked like this: downed power lines and trees, on the east end of town, a destroyed house along Grand Avenue, and other building damage around town, but without serious injuries, according to first responders.
"We were very lucky injury-wise," Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said.
He said that the winds toppled trees and powerlines along 235th St., but Waverly firefighters were able to use chainsaws and quickly cut a path through the fallen trunks and branches to reach an elderly resident.
"They are a great group guys," the sheriff said.
Households in that area between 235th and Hilton are likely to remain without electricity while the power is being shut off to start the repair.
Bremer County Emergency Coordinator Kip Ladage was working the Hilton/ 235 area, waiting for the utility companies to shut off the power so he can start a damage assessment.
Ladage said that as far as he knew, "everyone's ok."
Along 240th Street, part of a barn wall was missing, but the residence next to it was spared.
Pickett said the worst damage in town appears to be along Third Avenue, but other areas of town also had some damages.
He added that his deputies were helped by troopers, Janesville fire, Waverly fire, as well as the Waverly Police Department and Bremer County Emergency Management.
"There was a lot of camaraderie," he said. "It's great to know you have somebody helping you in this situation."
Reflecting on the overall aftermath, he added:
"It sure could have been worse."