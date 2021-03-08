If you decide today to purchase a handgun in Iowa, you would have to apply to the sheriff’s office of the county you reside in for a permit to acquire and a permit to carry.
The sheriff, upon reviewing your background, shall issue the permits, provided there are no prohibitors on the record, such as domestic assault, among others.
But under a proposal that is gaining traction at the legislature, House Study Bill 254, or as it is colloquially called “Iowa’s Second Amendment Bill” by its GOP proponents, instead of a permit to purchase through the sheriff’s office, Iowans will be cleared by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which is done at a licensed firearms dealership.
Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett says he is worried that if that proposed measure becomes law in its current form, public safety may become an issue.
Pickett said that his concerns are two-fold: Under the current system, law enforcement can find out from their squad car computer the background information about the permit status of a person. If no such information is available, as he is worried the case might be under the proposal, law enforcement would be going into potentially dangerous situations without that knowledge, Pickett said.
This means deputies responding to a situation would not have information at their fingertips about the status of gun owners when critical decisions need to be made.
Pickett further argued that the sheriff’s office today is actively involved in monitoring, annually, the permits, which are issued for a five-year period. These yearly checks allow the sheriff’s office to update information about permit holders, and ensure that prohibitors have not cropped up in the interim. If, from the point of issuance of the permit to the point of the annual check, a person is charged with a felony or an aggravated or a serious assault, or is mentally adjudicated, for instance, the sheriff suspends the permit; and upon conviction, it is revoked.
Pickett said he addressed his concerns with Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, last week.
In her most recent newsletter, Salmon said that the bill poses no risks to public safety.
“This bill will reassure law-abiding citizens that they do not need the government’s permission to practice their constitutional right to keep and bear arms,” she wrote.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, who is the president of the Iowa State Sheriffs’ and Deputies Association, said the organization is working with the Republican legislators who have authored the bill, as well as with the NRA, and the Iowa Firearms Coalition “to make sure if/when this passes, it is the safest bill possible.”
“People will still get background checks and permits for expediency in purchases and for multistate reciprocity,” Thompson said.
In her newsletter, Salmon said that the bill also makes Iowans safer by “allowing law enforcement and reserve officers to carry firearms on school grounds regardless of whether or not they’re on duty.”
“This is common sense,” she said. “If there’s a dangerous situation on school property, trained law enforcement officers should be able to step up and protect the students, teachers and administrators.”
Salmon noted 18 other states already have similar laws:
“Background checks remain in place under our new bill,” she wrote. “Replacing a permit to carry or purchase with a NICS check doesn’t make Iowans any less safe and doesn’t allow disqualified persons to have firearms…. If there were huge negative consequences to this measure we would have heard about it. But follow-on discussion has been minimal.”
Pickett said he is a “huge supporter of Second Amendment rights,” but remains concerned about the impact of the bill on public safety because the annual task of reviewing the background of permit holders does appear to be left out of the proposed bill.
“Some don’t understand what’s done and how’s done,” he said. “I’m waiting to see if there are some things that can be worked on. Hopefully, this can be done. Hopefully, something can be done for the protection of everybody. I just want to make sure when this thing is completed, they have into account some of the safety measures we discussed. I am glad that the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association is working together with the NRA, and hopefully we will come up with a solution that works out for everybody and public safety.”