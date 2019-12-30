As sheriff, Dan Pickett has been at the helm of Bremer County law enforcement for seven years.
But ever since he was first hired by then Sheriff William Westendorf in 1984, Pickett has served the county residents with dutiful diligence.
After 35 years in uniform, he says he has more to contribute to the safety of the area communities.
Pickett, 60, announced Monday he plans to run for a third term.
“I believe my record of accomplishments has positioned me to ask for the voters’ support again,” he said.
One of his biggest leadership successes Pickett points to in reflecting on the past two terms is his initiative to bring in more revenue. He says he is fiscally responsible and proactive in working with area and federal agencies to maximize the use of the jail. The facility was expanded and modernized as part of the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Center, which opened in December of 2005. The county had issued bonds for $5 million for the construction on Nov. 16, 2002.
“It was all paid for by the Local Options Sales Tax of 1%,” Pickett said. “It wasn’t assessed to property taxes.”
Pickett says that in 2019, housing inmates at the Bremer County Jail on behalf of other agencies brought in $1.2 million.
Other services, such as providing law enforcement services to area communities, and civil paper services for sheriff sales, small claims, and garnishments, for instance, added another $345,000 to the coffers.
In total, Pickett estimates he brings in more than half of the approximately $2,990,647 operating budget for the sheriff’s office.
“This lessens the burden on the taxpayers,” he said. “We have increased revenues over $900,000 since I became sheriff in 2013.”
During Pickett’s time as sheriff, new laws have impacted how his office operates. Among them is the 2017 weapons legislation, which state made all weapons permits uniform. As a result, the sheriff’s office no longer prints the permits or takes pictures of permit holders.
The training requirements for weapons permits also changed.
“As long as you come in 30 days before your permit expires or 30 days after to still pay the renewal fee, there is no other training required,” Pickett said.
The new law also made confidential the names of permit holders and extended the one-year permits to acquire to five years.
Today, Bremer County has 3,806 weapons permits. Among them 2,541 new permits (from 2014 through 2019), 732 renewals, 47 peace officer permits, four reserve police officers and 429 permits to acquire.
Some of the high profile crimes that have rocked the county during the sheriff’s two terms in office have been court proceedings in dealing with the aftermath of the Frederika and Maynard bank robberies, which happened while Pickett was still a chief deputy in 2012.
More recently, a home invasion in Sumner on Jan. 6, 2017, in which the intruder was killed, and the arrest of a rural Fairbank man who allegedly killed his son, have focused attention on the work of the sheriff’s office.
In addition to law enforcement duties, Pickett has also initiated outreach work, like the Citizen's Academy, which launched in 2017 as an effort to educate area residents about the duties of law enforcement.
Summing up his accomplishments, Pickett recognizes the team efforts of his 12 deputies, 15 jail staffers, seven dispatchers and two office staff members.
“They are essential to everything we do,” he said.
Pickett and his wife, Tammy, have three adult daughters and one grandson.
He said with support from his family and colleagues, he is ready for another term.
“I realize the importance of dedicated service to our public and the commitment to the staff of our organization,” he said. “I really like what I am doing and enjoy my job. I believe in treating people the way that I want to be treated. I will be honored to serve as your sheriff for a third term.”