The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is going to provide law enforcement services for the City of Tripoli while the City Council searches for the right fit for a police chief.
Deputies started working the beat on Sept. 4, but the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, unanimously, approved the move on Sept. 9.
The town’s popular chief, Danny Banks, recently announced he was moving to Hudson after 6 1/2 years in Tripoli.
“He was a very popular chief and was good with kids,” Tripoli Mayor Brendt Bernard told Waverly Newspapers on Monday. “He really handled things well. He was not afraid to go that extra mile, put in a few extra hours. He’s going to be hard to replace, but for him, it’s a career move, and of course, we wish him the best.”
Bernard added the council is looking for someone who has completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training, since paying for it would cost taxpayers $23,000.
“That would be a good deal,” Bernard said of the prefered qualification.
Sheriff Dan Pickett told the Bremer County Board of Supervisors Monday he expects his office will provide cover Tripoli on a short-term basis, much like they did in 2012, prior to Banks’ hiring.
The city will pay a monthly fee of $3,500 to the sheriff’s office.
Bremer County already provides law enforcement services to Frederika and Plainfield on a permanent basis.
Mayor Bernard said having a police chief live in town has its benefits beyond the sheer presence of law enforcement on the ground.
“That will probably deter a lot of problems,” he said. “We have not had a lot of problems in town and that (the presence of the police chief in town) may be one of the reasons why.”