The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our fabulous dispatchers and also pay tribute to those dispatchers throughout the country.
April 12-18 was National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. A small percentage of the public realizes what a dispatcher does.
It’s much more then just answering a few phone calls. They are the first to answer 911. The first to give out the call to law enforcement, fire and EMS or many other agencies. The first to try to calm you down and let you know everything is going to be OK. The first to tell you what you should do to remain safe. The first to try to get information to help catch the suspects. The list goes on and on.
Unfortunately, they are the last to know the outcome of the call and the last to be thanked. They are also not recognized in Iowa as being first responders which is absurd. They are just as important to a call, a traffic stop, a fire or a medical call. They have the same stress as first responders and still have to go home and deal with the thoughts, screams and cries of those that are in need.
It was the week that everyone should tell a dispatcher “Thank You” and that they are appreciated. ￼If you feel the same way, contact your state representative and tell them you support the bill to get these essential workers classified as a first responders.
Thank you to all the dispatchers out there. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office appreciates you wherever you are.