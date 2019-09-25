Months-long statements that the downsizing of lanes on Bremer Avenue is a threat to safety came to a screeching halt on Wednesday morning when the founder of a group opposing the four-to-three-lane conversion on Waverly’s main thoroughfare conceded, in a forum he had convened, that the road diet is safer as it has reduced crashes.
But during a 10 a.m. meeting at City Hall, after shifting gears on safety, Matt Schneider, the founder of Keep Waverly Moving, the organization propelled into existence by the very road diet it so vigorously opposed, also continued to maintain that the emergency response on Bremer Avenue remains a concern.
At an hour-long table discussion with top Iowa Department of Transportation officials, including the agency’s director, Mark Lowe, Schneider voiced his worries about crash data and safety, which have long been the subject of his comments before the City Council.
Sitting around the oblong table placed in the audience area of the chambers for the occasion were City Administrator James Bronner, Economic Development Director and City Attorney Bill Werger, as well as Mayor Dean Soash and At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein.
Also present was a representative of Sen. Joni Ernst’s office. Rep. Sandy Salmon, who was expected to be on hand, told Waverly Newspapers she was unable to attend.
Media organizations were not on the list of invitees for this meeting, as the original intent appeared to be to keep it private.
But Waverly Newspapers believed the issue of the road diet, which had generated voluminous reporting and opinion writing on the pages of the paper, as well as coverage in other regional newspapers and TV reports, and even earned a mention in a Wall Street Journal article, should not be discussed away from the public view.
It is well documented that the issue has occupied the public sphere at council meetings, and in public comments during sessions, and created a heated, and some would argue vitriolic back-and-forth on social media, where tempers flare virally, and where, with the help of the delete button, sober heads have sought to reset the compass of civility.
Given the prominence and the persistence of the road diet debate, as well as its centrality to local public discourse in the past year, not to mention its potency to frame the dialogue preceding the Nov. 5 election, the newspaper believed it was its duty to be present at the meeting and witness, in real time, the responsiveness of a governmental body, like the DOT, the city administration and and city government, to the concerns of a grassroots citizens group, which has long questioned their intentions.
Additionally, the presence of the DOT’s top official and members of his staff, underscored the newsworthiness of the meeting.
After a brief exchange prior to the start of the proceedings, in which the city attorney asked the paper not to livecast the meeting, but rather resort only to pen and paper, Lowe, the state’s DOT director, said livecasting is not a problem for him and the paper should move forward with its coverage as planned.
The livestream is available on the Waverly Newspapers Facebook page.
During the discussion, which was punctuated with brief reviews of data from other projects in the state, Lowe, using a quote from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, called for patience, persistence and flexibility.
He added that Bremer Avenue is jointly managed by the DOT and the city, so he emphasized the “local control solutions for each community.”
“The DOT generally supports these because we would like to make the road safer,” he said. “We don’t want backups, we don’t want delays in emergency vehicles, but if we can create a roadway that is much safer, that’s good for all of us.”
Lowe said the DOT had made adjustments to signalization and markings.
“How does the city feel about these adjustments?” he asked.
In what appeared to be a shift-of-gears reversal from previous assertions, Schneider said that the three-lane layout is safer.
“I do absolutely believe these conversions do improve safety on the street level, there’s no question about that,” Schneider said.
Schneider then added his concern is about first responders.
He had filed a Freedom of Information Act request to compel the city to provide information compiled by Fire Chief Dennis Happel, which is yet to be completed.
“I don’t want to get into that if we don’t have data,” Schneider said. “The math doesn’t work out when we have the thousands of admissions to the hospital.”
Waldstein said the hospital COO has told her that she does not have any concerns about delays for access to services.
Schneider, who is running for the at-large seat on the council, elicited a stunned but subdued response from Waldstein, the councilwoman at-large currently the incumbent in that seat, who, too, is running for re-election, when he repeated that he believed the three-lane configuration is safe.
“I do want to say this for the record, you did say more than once that the new lane configuration makes Bremer less safe, and not just because of emergency vehicles,” Waldstein said.
Schneider said he wanted to put response time in two “buckets,” one where there are lights and sirens and one without.
“We know somebody from Northeast Waverly, if they get on Bremer to go to the hospital, there’s a good chance that they’re slowed down. I think we need to understand that in the data.”
Bronner, the city administrator, who is usually quiet and avoids the spotlight, responded forcefully.
“How can you say that, ‘There’s a good chance they’re slowed down’?” Bronner said. “What time of the day are they even getting on?”
“Even the WHKS traffic study shows that there’s an erosion of the level of service…” Schneider replied.
“Twenty years, if we continue to grow as they predict, which we are already not growing as fast as they are (predicting),” Bronner shot back.
Schneider contended it was an immediate erosion.
Bronner said it was a 20-year study.
Schneider said the intersection of West Bremer and Fourth Street has already been downgraded from A to C level of service.
“Ten to 30 seconds, 20 seconds, is that a huge deal in an emergency?” Schneider asked rhetorically.
“That’s your opinion,” Bronner said. “Have you timed it? Has anyone done a traffic study to see what the timing is before and after? You throw a lot of these comments out there and leave them out there. I question a lot of what’s being said.
“We’ve had one or two accidents in almost three months since the timing (of the lights) was done and the (Adams Parkway) bridge was opened. School’s back, college is back, it’s going to be one or two accidents, and those are both on the edge of town. They’re not in the corridor of the construction.”
Schneider conceded accidents had gone down.
Bronner said the city is working on emergency response time.
“Some of those things that you say are so unfair because you don’t know if they’re true or not,” Bronner said. “It’s like saying you’re seeing someone sitting and waiting. That call could’ve been cancelled. You have no idea. You just want to put it out there as something negative against this just to put it out there, and I don’t think that’s fair at all.”
Schneider countered there have been 42-minute commute times, but Bronner replied that was during the peak of construction, and conditions have changed since.
“We can focus and write about the history of this forever and ever and (talk about) worldwide problems you want to keep bringing up, of Ontario, Canada, or Los Angeles,” Bronner said. “I’ve yet to see the homeless camps that’s supposed to happen that you’ve predicted would be here, or the 80% increase in rates of larceny. You did make those comments in council meetings. Homeless camps were brought up, in a council meeting, that were going to be here in Waverly.”
Waldstein said assertions should be made on local data.
Schneider defended his practice of quoting outside statistics derived from other cities.
Dean Soash, the mayor, who is also running for re-election, expressed his distaste for the negativity he said Schneider’s comments have generated in social media.
Asked afterwards what made him change his mind from asserting that the road diet is problematic to affirming, in the meeting, that it is safe, Schneider said he relied on data.
“As traffic leaves, it will get safer,” Schneider told Waverly Newspapers afterwards. “The question of safety and questions of pedestrian and bicycle safety still remain.”