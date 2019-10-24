Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans is underway and SHIIP, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, is available to offer free, unbiased and confidential assistance to Iowans. Locally, SHIIP is sponsored by MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
Iowans have four new Part D drug plans available to them in 2020 and many new Medicare Advantage options. “We expect to see a high percentage of the people saving money by changing plans for 2020,” Iowa SHIIP Director Kris Gross said. “Last year SHIIP helped Iowans save over $32 million by comparing Medicare Part D plans for Iowans.”
Individuals may make changes during open enrollment beginning October 15 through December 7, 2019. Individuals that miss the open enrollment deadline most likely would have to wait a full year before making changes to their plan.
SHIIP reminds you to do three important things during Medicare open enrollment:
• Read any notices from your Medicare plan about changes for next year — especially your “Annual Notice of Change” letter. Review your plan’s information to make sure the prescriptions you use are still covered and your medical providers and pharmacy are still in network.
• Think about what matters most to you. Medicare health and drug plans change each year and so can your health needs. Does your current plan best meet your needs?
• Shop for the plans that meet your needs and fit your budget. Compare plans even if you’ve been satisfied with your current plan. The coverage and costs for plans can change from year to year.
Please call 319-272-7857 for an appointment to review drug plan comparisons or for further information. Appointments are held at the Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo. SHIIP is a free, confidential service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP counselors review all plans offered and do not promote any particular plan or company.