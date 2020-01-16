Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly announces that students graduating from any Bremer County high school in 2020 or other county residents furthering their post-secondary education may now apply for the annual Klea Shipman Scholarship.
Criteria are academic achievement, service to others, school activities, community activities and financial need.
Interested students should request an application from their school counselor. Clear and accurate descriptions of their activities and two letters of recommendation are required. Students may print the form and complete it by hand or create a document and print it. Applications must be postmarked by April 15 and sent or delivered to Trinity United Methodist Church; 1400 W. Bremer Ave.; Waverly, IA 50677.
The source of this memorial scholarship is the endowed gift from the estate of Klea Shipman, member of Trinity UMC and lifelong resident of Bremer County, 1915-2003. Klea dedicated her life’s work to teaching country school, serving as administrative assistant to Supt. of Bremer County Schools and secretary of Tri County School system. Interest from her gift to Trinity funds this scholarship. Klea’s living gift to the education of Bremer County students has been received by nearly 120 individuals.