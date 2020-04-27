Shirley Ann Crawford, 83, of Waverly, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her son's residence in Waverly following a lengthy illness.
Shirley Bantz was born December 16, 1936, in Waterloo, the daughter of Laurence and Norma (Boesen) Bantz. She attended Waverly High School, graduating in the top ten of her class in 1955. On August 7, 1955, she was united in marriage to Calvin Crawford at Faith United Methodist Church in Waverly. She was employed with L.F. Bantz Plumbing and Heating from 1951-1961, Black Hawk Publishing from 1979-1983 and CUNA Life Insurance from 1993 until her retirement in 1995. Calvin passed away April 21, 1994, and Shirley continued to live in Waverly.
Shirley was a longtime member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly. She was affectionately known as the "Card Lady"; sending birthday, anniversary and other cards to countless people over the years. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and making folks happy. Above all, the time spent with her friends and family were most important to her.
Shirley is survived by her son, James (Kathy) Crawford of Waverly, two daughters; Kimberline (John) Endelman of Shell Rock and Tammeline (Paul) Shaw of Lexington, Kentucky, four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, two great grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Calvin, two daughters; Bernadine and Jacquiline Crawford, and a grandson, Ryan Endelman.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private family services will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Rick Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. A Memorial Service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Heritage United Methodist Church or the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.