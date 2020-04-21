Shirley Rose (Schneider) Wehrhan, 86, of Waverly, Iowa, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home.
Shirley was born on March 1, 1934, in Harvard, Nebraska, the daughter of Rev. Edward Karl and Viola W. (Linnert) Schneider. Shirley attended grade school in Donnellson, Iowa, and finished her schooling in Waverly, graduating from the Waverly High School in 1952. Following her schooling, Shirley worked for the Belle Telephone Company from 1952-1954. On September 11, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage to Darrell Dean Wehrhan at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. The couple made their home in Waverly. In 1965, Shirley went to work for the Waverly Publishing Company, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service. Darrell died on August 17, 1993, and Shirley continued to live in her home in Waverly.
Shirley was a faithful member of Peace United Church of Christ and the AMVETS Post No. 79 Auxiliary. Shirley was very active in volunteering not only at her church but the Waverly Health Center and Cedar Valley Hospice. Shirley loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and enjoyed taking trips with her friends.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Karon (Rick) Rubendall of Muscatine, Iowa; her son, Tracy (Glenda) Wehrhan of Webster City, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Philip (Jackie) Hathaway, Jeni (Joe Roling) Hathaway, Shawn Rubendall, Melinda (Chris) Green, Alicia (David Wada) Rubendall, Nathan (Linda) Lahr, Elizabeth (Chad) Smith, Stacy Lahr and Andrew (Karmen) Wehrhan; sixteen great-grandchildren, Tyler (Amanda Mosley) Fowler, Samantha (Nathan) Ornsby, Zachary Rubendall, Treyton Sulzberger, Kammeri Sulzberger, Summer Rose Hathaway Cameron, Jesse Friest, Gracie Smith, Gage Smith, Jacob Lahr, Brandon Lahr, Zachary Lahr, Amanda Lahr, Elliot Wehrhan, and baby girl Wehrhan; a great-great-grandson, Theodore Fowler; one sister, Katherine Clements of Brookwood, Alabama; a sister-in-law ,Peg Schneider of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. E.K. and Viola Schneider; her husband, Darrell; a daughter, Sharon Lou (Wehrhan) Hathaway on December 20, 1980; and a brother, Edward Schneider.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Private services will be held at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Peace United Church of Christ or Cedar Valley Hospice.