Waverly Newspapers has announced the winners to the annual Shop Local, Shop Waverly contest following a drawing on Christmas Eve.
Readers were asked to find five hidden “Shop Local” Christmas tree ornament icons on random ads and fill out the enclosed entry form with the Waverly merchants’ names. The entry forms were to be dropped off at one of the participating merchants to be placed into the drawing.
The winner of the grand prize, a 43-inch LG 4K Smart TV, sponsored by C&L Radio-TV Inc., was Mari Kramer, of Shell Rock. The second-prize winner of $100 in Waverly Dollars was Bonnie Renken, of Waverly.
The third- and fourth-place prizes of $50 in Waverly Dollars went to Darles Busching, of Shell Rock, and Woody Negen, of Waverly. Four $25 gift cards to Walmart, sponsored by the Waverly Walmart, went to Mary Stafford, of Waverly, Pat Gambaiani, of Waverly, Richard Pagel, of Plainfield, and Veryl Buchholz, of Tripoli. Negen and Gambaiani can still claim their prizes at the Waverly Newspapers office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
We would like to thank 4-year-old Taylor Tiedt for helping us draw the winners in the contest. We also want to extend our thanks to the contest sponsors: 2 Guys Interior, B.E. Mick's, Burrier Plumbing & Spas, C&L Radio-TV, Fareway, First National Bank, Gade's Appliance, Hy-Vee, Iowa Regional Utilities Association, Krueger Auto, Love & Lace, Meyer Pharmacy, Norby's Farm Fleet, Subway, The Printery, Thompson Shoes, Tiedt Nursery and the Wild Carrot.