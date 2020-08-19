The Waverly City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance that would shorten the Independence Day window for the use of consumer-grade fireworks from two weeks to three days.
The measure passed on a 6-1 vote, with Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore voting no. It would allow the pyrotechnics to be shot off between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5 and until 11 p.m. July 4, while retaining the New Year’s Eve hours of noon to 12:30 a.m.
The current ordinance, which has been in place for the last three years, allows items like firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles to be used from June 28 to July 8. However, complaints from veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, parents of small children and pet owners have said the noise from fireworks has caused undue distress during those days.
The council attempted to shorten the summer window to just July 3 and 4 in 2019, but the ordinance failed in its third reading on a 3-3 tie vote when At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe was absent. She had voted for the measure the other two times.
The ordinance was going to be taken up again in June, but members felt it was too late to get all three readings voted on prior to June 28.
With the passage of the first reading Monday, the council set a public hearing prior to the second reading during the Sept. 14 meeting. The usual first-Monday date, Sept. 7, is Labor Day, and council rules state meetings that would usually fall on city-recognized holidays would be held the following week.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow wanted to clarify what “consumer fireworks” meant. He was assuming all of those fireworks sold in the tents that are located in the parking lots in front of Walmart, Hy-Vee and Fareway are consumer-grade, rather than display fireworks, which need a special license to use under Iowa Code.
Bronner confirmed the pyrotechnics sold in those locations are consumer-grade, as the state law describes what each level – display, consumer and novelty – are and who can use and sell them.
“I don’t think they would allow display-grade fireworks, necessarily, to be shot off from some random tent that’s put up there,” Bronner said. “Those are very large.”
Drenkow said he’s noticed the consumer-grade fireworks may have become larger for 2020.
“A lot of the complaints that we’ve had with the garbage and the spent shells and all of that kind of stuff, a lot of that is from rockets,” Drenkow said. “I’m not sure that there is any way that a distinction could be made with the type of fireworks. We never discussed what wasn’t a consumer firework. I was just under the assumption … if you could buy it in one of those tents, it was a consumer firework.”
Under the state law that passed in 2017, which legalized consumer-grade, explosive fireworks after an eight-decade ban, only the state can regulate the sale of fireworks. Cities cannot dictate what can or can’t be sold and can’t use zoning laws to direct locations of tents or brick-and-mortar stores.
“If there are larger, display-style fireworks in there, I think it’s the Iowa Code which dictates what they can’t have,” Bronner said. “We can’t limit what in those tents, unfortunately.”
Mayor Adam Hoffman said the distinction between display and consumer fireworks are defined by the Pyrotechnics Association’s standards, which are mentioned in two separate chapters.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas said some members of the community have approached him about the possibility of an outright ban of fireworks within the city limits.
“I think that ought to be a consideration for an amendment to this when we bring it back for a public hearing,” Kangas said. “Let people know that they can bring their input on that.”
Rathe said the three-day window is a “good compromise” between the current rule and a ban.
“A few people in the discussion earlier in the summer didn’t want restrictions further than we what we’ve already restricted it,” Rathe said. “Lately, it’s been people who are more in favor of a ban.”
Beaufore believed the complaints brought forward during and following the 2020 season might be more of an outlier.
“What happened this year, with all of the fireworks and the displays canceled throughout everywhere, because of COVID-19, I really don’t right now is the time to judge what happened with fireworks this year – I don’t think we should go off of this year and judge things off of this year,” Beaufore said.
“There (were) so many more people lighting off fireworks in their own backyard or together, maybe, as a neighborhood, and I think this year was an extreme of what we would see, even from last year or even into next year. Should 2020 even count at all when it comes to this?”
Rathe countered that after 2017, when the city used the full state-allowed timeframe of June 1 to July 8, many properties had burn marks on their structures, and she said neighborhoods looked like “a war zone.”
“I don’t necessarily agree with using COVID-19 as an excuse for illegal behavior,” she said. “There were people shooting off fireworks on city property, on school property, etc.
“I know people wanted to have a release and go out there and have fun, but shooting off explosive devices is a privilege, not a right, in my opinion.”
Drenkow said there is an enforcement problem when it comes to controlling fireworks usage.
“There’s still fireworks going off in northwest Waverly, even in this past week, and we’re way past July 8,” he said. “We could totally ban fireworks in the City of Waverly, and we’d still have a fireworks problem.”
He added many residents’ frustrations come from illegal usage, but nothing is being done to stop it. He later said the city’s rules need to be publicized more at the fireworks tents next year, once they’re enacted.
At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider believes a ban could backfire on the city.
“I feels like we’re working toward this discussion that we should work to create an environment where we really encourage people to funnel their behavior down, and we do so in a neighborly way versus a way that some citizens may take offense to,” Schneider said.
“I think if you look at our last discussion on this, there are a lot of citizens who don’t want us to touch this issue at all, and there are a lot of citizens who want an outright ban on this. I think two or three days is a pretty good consensus on that. We do have to do, as a community, pull in behavior. Sometimes code isn’t the best way to do that a lot of the time.”