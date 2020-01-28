The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will present Sibling Revelry, a two-concert celebration of one of music’s most successful brother-sister duos, Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn (Hensel) on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The concerts will take place at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St. in downtown Waterloo. The concerts are sponsored by the Gallagher Family Foundation, Hannam Design, Vaughan & Judy Griffith, Larry & Jackie Betts, Jim Walsh, and the Brown Derby.
The program, identical for the two concerts, will feature members of the W-CF Symphony string section. The music performed will be “String Symphony No. 10 in B Minor” by Felix Mendelssohn, “String Quartet in E-flat Major” by Fanny Mendelssohn (Hensel) and “String Symphony No. 8 in D Major,” also by Felix Mendelssohn.
Pauline Barrett, artistic director, and Conductor Jason Weinberger will lead the ensemble. The music of Fanny Mendelssohn is part of the symphony’s season-long focus on the works of women composers.
Successful brother-sister duos are not uncommon in the world of entertainment. No less than Luke and Leia Skywalker became household names as characters in the “Star Wars” films. Modern popular music siblings include Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Colin and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead and the Jackson 5.
In his own way, Felix Mendelssohn was a pop music star of the early 19th Century. The two composers faced significant differences in getting their music published and performed. Felix’s music became widely known and he is one of classical music’s most recognizable composers, while Fanny’s music remains relatively unknown.
Despite this, the two were very close, and Felix was devastated when Fanny died in 1847 at age 41. Jason Weinberger will share details of their relationship and times with the audience during the concerts.