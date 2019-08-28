Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series documenting the lives of area orphans.
Waverly has a history of helping troubled youth and families. Family strife is nothing new, Leo Tolstoy reminds us in the opening lines Anna Karenina written in 1873: “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” The random luck of one’s life — illness, education, and income, can lead people in directions out of their control. Children are especially vulnerable.
This opens a two-part series describing links among key Waverly institutions that assist struggling young people and families: St. Paul’s and Redeemer Lutheran churches, Lutheran Services of Iowa (LSI) and Wartburg College. In a variety of ways, these institutions have supported the work done at what was once called The Lutheran Children’s Home.
A second story will include interviews with Waverly residents, Keith Schuldt, Bob Garrett, and Tom Hicks. Due to the random luck of their lives, all three once lived at the Lutheran Children’s Home.
This first in the series explains the need for interpretive signage honoring seven orphans of The Lutheran Children’s Home who died between 1904-1948 and are buried in St. Paul’s Cemetery. A signage dedication on All Saints’ Day, Nov. 1, 2019 has been suggested. All Saints’ Day is a Christian remembrance of all of the Christian saints, known and unknown.
St. Paul’s Cemetery
In the late 1870s even before the church was built, St. Paul’s congregation purchased cemetery land east of Waverly. To find it, turn south off Iowa Highway 3 east of Waverly onto 12th Street Southeast and at the crest of the hill you will encounter two cemeteries. Entering St. Paul’s Cemetery from the first entrance, you may need to look earnestly to find a square cement outline subtly framing seven separated graves and headstones marking the burial of seven Lutheran Children’s Home orphans.
“By understanding history, you learn about the culture of the time,” said Ron Zelle, Director of Administration at St. Paul’s, who is also charged with St. Paul’s Cemetery care. He pointed out the headstones of the seven orphans, explaining that many early St. Paul’s Church records are written in German and have not yet been translated.
The Lutheran Children’s Home
Historically, state-sponsored social services were limited, and orphanages were often supported by churches and their communities. In the past, children were orphaned due to the Civil War, the 1919 Flu Epidemic, by illness, death or the incapacity of family members to care for them. Today, children and teens end up Bremwood for a variety of reasons. But all have experienced trauma; the trauma of family upheaval, mental and behavioral health challenges, substance abuse or other disruptors in their lives.
Bremwood has its roots in an orphanage started in 1864 and located in Andrew, Iowa.
The Orphans Home as it was known then, moved to Waverly from eastern Iowa’s Jackson County because Waverly had “better educational facilities, better rail lines, a larger Lutheran community, and the pledge of a gift of $5,000 from the community [Waverly] if the Home moved,” according to Gerhard Ottersberg’s Centennial History of St. Paul’s Church in Bremer County History, published in 1985.
In December 1900, the orphans, staff, goods, and farm animals were all moved by train from Andrew to the 130-acre Waverly site.
Later it was named Bremwood. The name is a combination of its Bremer County location and the once wooded site.
Pastor Dennis Bauer of LSI kept alive the historic links between Waverly and Bremwood with late October cemetery visits with students to sweep headstones, place flowers and candles, and recall the lives of the Lutheran Home orphans buried there. Bauer created a slideshow gleaned from newspaper clippings collected by Joyce Sandberg. Some orphans died of natural causes and others lost their lives in tragic accidents between 1904-1948.
Orphans Interred at St. Paul’s Cemetery
Orphans interred at St. Paul’s Cemetery include Emil Zietlow, 18, who died as a result of injuries sustained while handling horses that became frightened by gasoline engine. In a tragic early March accident, Vern Story, 8, and Jimmy Bakken, 10, broke through the ice and drowned in the Cedar River in 1942. Lawrence Bender’s death at age 10 led his brother, Leonard, 16, to search for and find his mother on her sickbed in Omaha, Nebraska. Orphaned due to a sick mother, Dale Miller, 8 died of blood infection. In 1900 at age 15, Hedwig Lentzkow died of heart failure due to kidney trouble.
Valor Zimmerman, 13, and Herman Heidemann, 11, succumbed to diphtheria. Their deaths rocked the residents of the Lutheran Children’s Home. That story is detailed in “Our Portion of Manna,” written by the late Jacob Schneider, of Waverly, who was an orphan and friend of Heidemann and Zimmerman.
But not all of the orphans were youngsters. Myrtle Stripe, 18, and a graduate of Waverly High School was working as a nurse’s aide when she suffered a heart attack.
Katherine Mahnke, died in 1939 at age 62. As a youngster, she traveled on the train with all of the orphanage’s furnishings, equipment, and animals from the Andrew, Iowa orphanage. As an adult, she was employed at the Lutheran Home, serving the children by performing household chores.
Encouraging Generosity: Leading A Connective Work
Waverly’s culture of service to others is embodied in a new campaign to tell the stories of the Waverly orphans through signs at the cemetery.
“Sometimes, remarkable things can result from a casual conversation. That is exactly what happened while sharing a cup of coffee with Pastor Mark Anderson during fellowship time at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly this past April,” says Jim Janssen, a retired W-SR curriculum coordinator.
Janssen and his wife Carla, who worked in the development office at Bremwood, were encouraged by a mission-driven Lenten project, “to look beyond the walls of Redeemer Lutheran Church, to learn about community needs and encourage generosity.”
The Janssens decided that interpretive signage is needed to tell this chapter of Waverly’s story. That sign that will honor and “tell the long-forgotten stories of the Lutheran Home orphans who are interred at St. Paul’s Cemetery,” explains Janssen. Donations to create that storytelling kiosk may be sent to St. Paul’s Church, attention Ron Zelle, Cemetery Superintendent.
“I have faith in the Waverly Community that donations will support a signage effort that will describe the long-lasting relationship between Waverly, the orphans, and St. Paul’s,” Janssen adds.