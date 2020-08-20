Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDIANOLA – Simpson College announced 225 students made the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Students named to the dean’s kist achieved a grade-point average between 3.70 and 3.99.

Local students named to the dean’s list include:

Joseph McNally, of Waverly, a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

Courtney Reyna, of Shell Rock, a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

Jack Seward, of Waverly, a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

Tanner Striegel, of Nashua, a graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School.