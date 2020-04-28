Central’s annual Scholarship Celebration was scheduled for Thursday, April 23, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. More than 700 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
The following students from your area were:
Tyler Doehrmann, of Waverly, received Jack Walvoord Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Cole Havlovic, of Waverly, received Journey Scholarship.
Adam Hein, of Janesville, received Journey Scholarship.
Kurby Vowels, of Waverly, received Peter G. and Norma L. Gaass Endowed Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
