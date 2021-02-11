WAVERLY – Simpson College men’s track and field thrower and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Mason Spree was named the college’s athlete of the week for the period ending Feb. 9.
Spree broke the school record in weight throw Saturday at the Dubuque triangular. Spree had a throw of 55 feet, 3.5 inches to pass the previous school record of 49-10.5 set by Ross Parker in 2004. The senior finished first in the event and is now eighth in the NCAA Division III with that performance. Spree also placed fourth in shot put at the triangular.