Hard Won Not Done

SingleSpeed Brewery has released a new IPA commemorating the centennial of the 19th Amendment called “Hard Won — Not Done.” It was made available at the brewery’s Cedar Falls and Waterloo taprooms on Friday and statewide on Monday.

Dave Morgan, Founder of SingleSpeed Brewing Co., announced that starting Jan. 30, their newest Nimble Series 009 beer release, titled, Hard Won – Not Done, will be available in the company’s Cedar Falls and Waterloo TapRooms.

Morgan said, “One hundred years ago, following a 72 year long struggle, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted women the right to vote. In commemoration of the 100 year anniversary, we are bringing our patrons a double dry-hopped New England IPA.”

Morgan continued, “Our company is proud to stand alongside Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee as they recognize this historic accomplishment, which acknowledges that in search of equal rights for all, there is progress yet to be made.”

The name of the beer, Hard Won – Not Done, is also the trademarked theme and logo of the committee, who have planned well over 30 statewide projects and activities to occur during 2020.

SingleSpeed’s ‘Hard Won – Not Done’ beer will be released statewide through Morgan’s Iowa Wholesaler network starting Feb. 3. The webpage, https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org, identifies the multitude of endeavors occurring statewide to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.