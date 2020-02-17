There is a good possibility that famed ophidiophobic archaeologist Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr. would have stayed away from the youth section of the Waverly Public Library last Wednesday afternoon.
As part of the Science Wednesdays program, the Grout Museum had five variously sized constrictors for the several dozen kids, mostly of elementary and middle-school age, to view and, in some cases, pet.
Carrsan Morrissey, outreach director for the museum, introduced the kids to Rosie, a coastal rosy boa constrictor, Jekyl, a corn snake, Arco, a rainbow boa constrictor, Medusa, a ball python, and the largest of them all, Aphrodite, a Burmese python.
Throughout, Morrissey told the features of each snake, where they live in the wild, and how they hunt.
Several times, a few of the younger boys in the audience guessed that the next snake was going to be a king cobra. None of the slithering samples were venomous.
“I would be a little bit nervous if it was a king cobra,” Morrissey said.
“I probably wouldn’t be here,” one boy shouted from the crowd.
Someone asked if they could pet a cobra. “I wouldn’t recommend it,” Morrissey said.
