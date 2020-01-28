The second week of the 2020 legislative session found committee work getting underway.
Veteran Affairs Committee
As Chair of the House Veteran Affairs Committee, I spent time getting bills set up addressing better ways to serve our veterans. We are looking at options for getting county veteran service officers the training they need to better assist veterans with their claims. The veteran service officer in each county is the boots-on-the-ground first line of contact for veterans when they are discharged from the service and come home to Iowa. Did you know that 60% of our 99 county veteran service officers are brand new in the past 3 or 4 years? They need training to help our veterans.
First Mental Health Access Center Opening
Recently one of the Mental Health and Disability Services (MHDS) Regions opened the first Access Center in the state in southwest Iowa. This monumental step comes after the legislature unanimously passed a comprehensive mental health bill in 2018 to increase access to mental health services and create new services in urban and rural communities in Iowa.
Access Centers were developed with significant input from families and individuals who have experienced mental health crises, mental health providers, and law enforcement. This Access Center will be open 24-hours a day to provide assessments and screening for multi-occurring conditions, care coordination, crisis stabilization, subacute mental health services, and substance abuse treatment for those that do not need inpatient psychiatric hospital treatment, but are still in need of supports and services.
The legislation from 2018 specifically required the expansion of evidence- based practices including 6 Access Centers, 22 Assertive Community Treatment teams, and 120 Intensive Residential beds statewide through collaboration with Iowa’s 14 MHDS Regions. It takes time to develop these services, and the opening of the first Access Center provides the framework for other mental health regions to begin expanding additional mental health services to fill the gaps currently in the state.
Once all of these services are up and running, they will relieve the pressure placed on inpatient psychiatric beds, serve mental health patients in the proper setting, decrease the time law enforcement will spend transporting patients and waiting in emergency rooms, but most importantly, these services will treat Iowans with mental illness like any other health condition.
School Safety Bureau Proposed
This past week Governor Reynolds has a proposal to create a School Safety Bureau headed by the Department of Public Safety and Department of Education. The Bureau will provide resources and work closely with Iowa’s school districts and law enforcement to keep students, faculty and staff safe in Iowa’s schools.
School safety is a national concern and school districts are continually searching for the best ways to protect students and staff. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has struggled to keep up with the number of school safety training requests received each year. The new bureau would have staff dedicated to training across the state to ensure all 327 school districts receive quality and consistent programing.
The Governor’s plan also calls for cybercrime agents to be hired to assist law enforcement with online threats made against schools. In the past month, DPS has already responded to three school threat cases and the numbers are expected to continue to climb. Cybercrime agents would be able to focus on specific online threats while freeing up other law enforcement officers.
Finally, the bureau will establish a statewide tool to make it easy to share anonymous school security tips 24/7. The program may be text or call based. It is hoped that this type of program will allow students to easily notify school officials of threats.
We will begin evaluating the Governor’s plan in the coming weeks. The Bureau is estimated to cost $2 million to start and $1.5 million per year to maintain.
USMCA Trade Agreement Ratified
The U.S. Senate recently ratified the USMCA trade agreement (following the U.S. House’s action before Christmas). This is the replacement for NAFTA and is the trade deal between the United States and our neighbors Canada and Mexico. Governor Reynolds and Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig tell us that this is especially important for Iowa as Iowa will reap the benefits of this agreement for years to come. Mexico and Canada are Iowa’s top 2 trading partners and we need a strong trade relationship with them as it is critical for our entire economy. It will benefit Iowa families, farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses by expanding markets for our state’s exports.
Phase 1 Trade Deal with China Signed
President Trump recently signed Phase 1 of a trade agreement with China. This is a big win for Iowans. According to Governor Reynolds this trade agreement opens and expands markets for Iowa products, protects intellectual property, and sets standards for currency valuation. It sets the foundation for growth and prosperity for Iowa’s economy and for farm families and working families. According to Ag Secretary Naig, the trade deals with Japan, China, Canada, and Mexico, 4 of our largest trading partners, give producers and manufacturers greater market access for their products and should afford a renewed sense of optimism heading into the 2020 year.
Revised Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) Rule
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revised and finalized the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule. Governor Reynolds said that Iowa farmers, families and property owners will benefit substantially from the revised rule. She said it provides clarity, predictability, and consistency while also balancing environmental protections with the rights and interest of states like Iowa. She emphasized the relief it is to be freed from excessive regulation and federal government overreach.
Slavery & Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month
Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed a proclamation declaring January as “Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month”. The governor has been actively involved in this issue for 4 years and serves as an honorary board member for the Network Against Trafficking and Slavery. The legislature continually has an eye upon this crime and over the years has passed legislation and funding supporting combating this crime. Trafficking is happening in Iowa so we need to be aware.