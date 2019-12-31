The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., Waterloo, will be hosting themed teas, second Saturday of every month, at 10 a.m. through July 2020.
Each tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as treats and a classic low tea.
2020 Tea Party Schedule:
Jan. 11: Very Merry Unbirthday Tea
Feb. 8: Remember the Ladies Tea
March 14: St. Patrick’s Irish History Tea
April 11: Victorian Easter Tea
May 9: Celebrating Mother Earth Tea
June 13: Neverland Tea
July 11: A Tea Where the Wild Things Are
Teas are $10 for Members, and $12 for Non-Members. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit: www.gmdistrict.org/calendar For more information call 319-234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.
Cupcakes for each tea party are provided by sponsor Scratch Cupcakery.