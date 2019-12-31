Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., Waterloo, will be hosting themed teas, second Saturday of every month, at 10 a.m. through July 2020.

Each tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as treats and a classic low tea.

2020 Tea Party Schedule:

Jan. 11: Very Merry Unbirthday Tea

Feb. 8: Remember the Ladies Tea

March 14: St. Patrick’s Irish History Tea

April 11: Victorian Easter Tea

May 9: Celebrating Mother Earth Tea

June 13: Neverland Tea

July 11: A Tea Where the Wild Things Are

Teas are $10 for Members, and $12 for Non-Members. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit: www.gmdistrict.org/calendar For more information call 319-234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.

Cupcakes for each tea party are provided by sponsor Scratch Cupcakery.