Registration renewals of Snowmobiles, ATVs, off-road motorcycles and off-road utility vehicles are now available at the Recorder’s Office in Bremer County.
All registrations expire Dec. 31, 2019, unless registered for farm use only. Also as a reminder that snowmobiles that are used on public land, ice and designated areas are required to have the Iowa DNR User Permit in addition to their registration decal.
The user permit is available at all licensing agents that sell hunting and fishing licenses for
$17.75, or at the Recorder’s Office for $17.75, while the registration decal is only available at the Recorder’s Office for $17.75.
Please contact the Recorder’s office at 319-352-0401 for any questions.