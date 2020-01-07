Katie Klus, a Naturalist with Black Hawk County Conservation, will be featured at the next Hartman Reserve Second Sunday Speaker Series public program on Sunday, Jan. 12. Snowshoeing will be the topic. The event starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.
Guests will learn about the different types of snowshoes and why snowshoes are the preferred way to travel in certain parts of the world. Katie will also talk about modern snowshoes and the pros/cons of different styles and brands.
After the presentation, Katie will lead participants on a hike around Hartman Reserve if there is enough snow (3 inches of snow is required). There is no cost for the program and no registration required.
If there is enough snow to go on a snowshoe hike, there won’t be a cost for snowshoe rental either for this program only. There will be a sign-up sheet for the snowshoe hike before the presentation with a limited number of spaces available for the hike.
The Second Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. Speaker suggestions are welcomed. No registration is required for each of these hour-long events and there is no cost, but donations are welcomed.
The entrance to Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center is located at 657 Reserve Dr. in Cedar Falls. To receive monthly Hartman program info visit http://bit.ly/2LCwIaR. For more information, please call 319-277-2187.