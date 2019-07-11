Every town needs laundromats. Some will do your laundry for you and some are self-serve. It is good to see Waverly has one of each again.
Waverly has Press Rite Dry Cleaning: Did you know that they offer regular laundry service? That’s right. Washed, dried and folded for you!
The new laundromat is open. Handy Laundry is a do-it-yourself laundromat.
I’ve used my share of laundry facilities. Some were not-so-nice but close and necessary. Some were great and I came to know some of the other regular users.
When we lived on the 40 acres near Altoona, we had water in the house but it was from a shallow contaminated well. The ring in the tub and the one in the toilet were orange. We hauled drinking water for nine people from my grandparents in Des Moines.
For laundry, the wringer washer and two rinse tubs were in the basement. A family of nine creates a lot of dirty clothes and such even when we wore the same jeans and shirts every night for chores for a week.
Catching a sleeve or your hair or your fingers or other things in that wringer was a real possibility. Must be where that “Don’t catch your (chesty body part) in the wringer.” admonition came from.
Doing the laundry was not a “set and forget” task. You had to feed the hot washed clothes into the wringer and it would send them down into the first cold rinse tub. You would push those clothes up and down in the rinse and then swing the wringer round to run them from the first rinse to the second. You would again push those clothes up and down then swing the wringer again and send the clothes through the wringer and into laundry baskets.
Then you took the clothes out into the back yard and hung them on the clothesline. When they were dry, you brought them inside and ironed or folded them and put them away.
When that washer died, Dad refused to buy another. He said going to the laundromat would be better. Mom could use multiple washers, use the dryers, use the folding tables and talk with others while she was at it. He was right. Going to the Laundromat became a better day than any day spent in the basement. It was also a chance to have coffee and visit with friends.
While in Texas, in an apartment with clothes lines behind the buildings, I took Dan with me to the laundromat on site. A woman gave my 1 ½ year old gum! I helped her understand never ever to give my child anything and to think long and hard before giving anything to any other child except her own.
The year I took my sons and left for college and the future, I began to teach independence, personal responsibility, and survival skills to my sons. I remember a lady in a Laundromat shocked because I was folding my kids’ clothing wrong side out. She said I was a terrible mother. I explained that my job was to provide the clothing and keep it clean and available. Their job was to wear it. I always washed the inside and the outside. They hadn’t left the house yet with their clothes on wrong side out and they knew if they wanted the clothes right side out in their drawers, they needed to put them in the dirty clothes that way.
She snorted and then shut up. A gentleman listened, applauded, and continued with his own laundry.
It seems that when you are in an apartment or college, the laundry is the term used to describe the on-site washers and dryers. When the equipment is offsite, it is a laundromat.
The Bremer County Historical Society Museum has a lineup of washing machines from the zinc vat to the “automatic-er” ones. They even have an early wringer—not electric but hand cranked. The amazing thing to me is that each washer was an improvement over the previous ones. I was reminded by one of those zinc tubs with a plunger to push clothes up and down, of a story from the times when women even made their own lye soap.
Long ago, the storytellers broke up into small groups and drew a card from a pack. My group of four drew the subject “crazy relatives.” That elicited some fun and some sorrow. One told of “Midnight John,” the farmer who milked at midnight and at noon to minimize the time he was not out in the fields during daylight. The neighbors thought he was crazy but he liked to say, the cows don’t care.
One told of his great aunt who was in the yard tending a vat of boiling lye and animal fat to make soap. Her 3-year-old daughter came out onto the porch and fell from the porch into the vat. The child died. The family surrounded the Great Aunt with love all the rest of her life as she recovered physically enough to tend the garden and clean house or set the table but periodically, she would set out looking for her little girl and calling and calling her name. At family gatherings long ago, this storyteller had been one of those cautioned to keep an eye on Great Aunt Mary lest she set out searching again.
Currently, researchers are observing at three New York City laundromats, where story areas were added last July in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens. They are comparing them to laundromats that are just laundromats. These are social aggregations of people with limited access to reading materials. These librarians have gone one step beyond providing books — they share the books and activities while grownups do the laundry. Reading and communication skills are improving dramatically.
Dad was right about the social aspects of the laundromat.
I am right about the life lessons available with the laundry.
Laundry has always been about so much more than clean clothes.