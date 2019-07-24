The Waverly Softball Association, one of the two entities constituting the Champions Ridge project, had made a pair of proposals to the City of Waverly to take over ownership of the portion of the site it was going to use for ball diamonds.
The city discussed the proposals in closed sessions. Waverly Newspapers asked the city administrator to provide the proposals, following the discussions.
In the proposals, one dated May 15 and the other June 17, the organization that governs the youth and adult baseball and softball leagues sought to buy 86 of the 102 remaining acres that the city purchased from the Neil Smith estate. The first offer was for a range between $8,000 and $9,600 per acre before settling on the higher figure, totaling $825,600.
In addition, the proposals called for the city to invest between $775,000 and $900,000 to construct three quads of diamonds, or 12 total fields. That figure was increased to $960,000 in June. Meanwhile, the city would construct a sanitary sewer lift station, as directed by a 2011 development agreement, with free easements from both the WSA and the Bremer County Fair Association.
The May 15 proposal also called on the city to participate with the WSA for any future application of Enhance Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants, and the WSA would vacate Memorial park by June 1, 2021.
In the second proposal, the WSA included language that the BCFA has agreed to buy an additional 16 acres for access to its 40-acre future fairgrounds at an additional $153,600.
Also, any road that is constructed on the Champions Ridge grounds would be considered private. However, if the city would decide to build a public street, utility or other improvement, the city would be responsible for the work.
Some additional points to the June proposal include that to be sure Waverly has baseball and softball fields for public use, the city would have the right of first refusal if the WSA no longer uses or can maintain Champions Ridge. The the site would also be limited to parks and recreation purposes, with earth work beginning no later than 2020, and the WSA and BCFA would split those costs equally.
However, the proposals were turned down by the Waverly City Council. According to an opinion article written by Mayor Dean Soash, “Both offers by the ball diamond group were rejected by the City Council, as not being feasible as secure financing to purchase and complete the project were not adequate.”
However, no votes were taken in a public meeting to officially reject the offers.
Soash added that council members wanted the city to take control over the direction of providing the baseball and softball facilities, because as Soash said in his writing, “Unfortunately, it came down to many, many citizens voicing support for Champions Ridge, but not enough opened their wallets.”
On the other hand, supporters of Champions Ridge contend that the plan’s not dead yet. Champions Ridge board liaison Fred Ribich said the prospective donors expressed doubt about the city’s support, especially when the second half of the land purchase from the Smith family was delayed.
“And then, there were the rumors and misinformation spread about whether the project had the full support of all the parties involved: the ball groups, the county fair association, the City Council, and the county government,” Ribich wrote in a piece that published on July 11.
“In an environment of skepticism and whispers that ‘it will never happen,’ our ability to raise over $1.4 million for the project ought to have been celebrated as a success.”
Former WSA president Dean Mitchell added in a July 16 op-ed that other cities have celebrated their new ball facilities.
“I have had the pleasure to watch my two grandsons play Little League in Dike and Parkersburg at their new facilities,” Mitchell said. “Both are beautiful parks.
“For 47 years, we have observed five new banks built, a new city hall, a new library, new additions to the hospital, companies receive credits to come here, support for remodeling the theatre, golf course updated, new walking and biking trails, a band shelter in Kohlmann Park and not to mention $6 million to Wartburg for The W that taxpayers paid for and less than 20% of the residents of Waverly use.”
He called on the city to do the right thing and invest in Champions Ridge.
“[D]o what other intelligent, progressive cities have done for their youth, provide us with the land and let us build it, because they will come,” he said.