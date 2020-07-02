The regional softball pairings for all five classes have been released by the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union on Thursday.
In Class 1A, both last year's state runner-up Clarksville and Janesville received first-round byes in Region 7. The other area team in that region, Wapsie Valley, will open play at 5 p.m. July 13 by hosting East Buchanan. The winner will go to Janesville at 7 p.m. July 15. Meanwhile, the Indians will await the winner of Don Bosco and Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Clarksville.
The Region 7 semifinals will be held at 7 p.m. July 17. Clarksville will host one semifinal, which would also involve either Edgewood-Colesburg, Dunkerton, Central Elkader or Starmont. The other will be in Ackley, where Janesville could go against either the hosts, AGWSR, or the winner of BCLUW and North Tama. The regional final will be July 20 at the home of the highest seeded team.
Meanwhile, Nashua-Plainfield is in Class 1A Region 4. They open play at 7 p.m. July 13 in Maynard against West Central. The winner would head to Mason City for a 7 p.m. July 15 contest against Newman Catholic. The regional semifinal will be at 7 p.m. July 17 at Newman, with the winner facing either Kee High, South Winneshiek or Turkey Valley. The final is at the home of the highest seed left, which is currently Algona Garrigan.
Denver was placed in Class 2A Region 6, where they open at 7 p.m. July 13 at Osage. The winner of that contest goes to Waterloo to face Columbus Catholic at 7 p.m. July 15. The semifinal will also be on the Sailors' diamond, where the winner will face either Aplington-Parkersburg or West Fork at 7 p.m. July 17. The regional final will be at 7 p.m. July 20 at the home of the highest remaining seed, which is currently North Linn.
Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli is in Class 3A Region 7, and they will host Union at 5 p.m. July 15. The winner of that game will head to Anamosa to face either the hosts or Monticello at 7 p.m. July 17. That victor goes to the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m. July 20 for the regional final against either top seed Mount Vernon, Vinton-Shellsburg, Independence or Oelwein.
Waverly-Shell Rock will be in Class 4A Region 5 and will host Mason City in the first round at 7 p.m. July 16. The winner will travel to Decorah at 7 p.m. July 18 to face the second-seeded Vikings. The final will be at the highest remaining seed's home July 21 against either Charles City, Center Point-Urbana or Waterloo East.
The state tournament will be July 27-31 at Harlan Rodgers Park in Fort Dodge.