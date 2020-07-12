The Waverly-Shell Rock softball team took the momentum from their 1-0, 10-inning victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli Wednesday morning into winning a pair of games with Waukon in a home-and-home series Wednesday night and Friday morning.
However, the Go-Hawks nearly made it four in a row Friday night, but Turkey Valley rallied in the seventh to take the game into extra innings and scored a run in the ninth to take a 4-3 win.
At W-SR High School Wednesday, the Go-Hawks posted a four spot in the fourth to got with single runs in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings to won 8-1 over the Indians. After a rainout Thursday, the teams met again Friday morning with the Go-Hawks taking a 7-4 victory.
In Jackson Junction Friday night, the Go-Hawks scored one in the first and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead. However, the Trojans grabbed three in the seventh to tie it, and then the winning run scored in the ninth.
There were no statistics from W-SR available from Varsity Bound.
The Go-Hawks closed their regular season Monday hosting Oelwein after press time. They will next host Mason City in a Class 4A Region 5 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Riceville 5, Janesville 1
JANESVILLE — The Janesville softball team took an early 1-0 lead on Riceville Wednesday night, but the visitors notched single tallies in the second, fourth and fifth and added two more in the seventh to spoil Janesville’s senior night, 5-1.
Pyper McCarville was 2-for-3 and scored the only Wildcat run on a double by Bailey Hoff. Kamryn Umthum and Kennedy Eastman were each 1-for-3 at the dish.
Hoff took the loss in the circle, allowing two earned runs on six hits with four walks and six strikeouts in seven innings.
The Wildcats’ game at Denver was rained out Thursday. They will host the winner of East Buchanan and Wapsie Valley on Wednesday in the Class 1A Region 7 quarterfinals.
Jesup 9, Denver 2
JESUP — After giving up an early 2-0 deficit, the Denver softball team drew level with runs in the third and fifth innings, but Jesup exploded for seven in the sixth to take a 9-2 victory Wednesday night.
Morgan Smith had the lone RBI for the Cyclones, scoring Emily Herbst, who had a double, with a single. Sami Gehrke also scored a run after she reached on an error.
Jaden McMahon threw for six innings, allowed six earned runs on 11 hits with two walks and a strikeout in the loss.
Denver was to face Osage Monday in the first round of the Class 2A Region 6 opener.
Sumner-Fred/Tripoli 11, Hudson 0, 6 innings
HUDSON — After falling to W-SR Wednesday morning, the Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli softball team bounced back with an 11-0, six-inning victory over Hudson later that evening at the Hudson Athletic Complex.
The Cougars notched a pair of runs in each of the first and third innings, added another in the fifth and belted home six in the sixth to end the game early.
Morgan Brandt mashed a pair of doubles as part of a 3-for-4 night for seven RBIs to lead at the plate. Lauren Funk brought home two more as part of her 2-for-4 effort with a triple. Meanwhile, Alvia Lange scored three times, and Tiffany Beyer and Abby Meyer were plated twice each.
Kaylyn Hoth allowed just four hits to the Pirates in the circle in the victory with a walk and a hit batter.
Wapsie Valley 20, Dunkerton 3
DUNKERTON — After going down 2-0 early, Wapsie Valley rallied to take the lead in the fourth and then added 17 more runs in the final three innings to defeat Dunkerton, 20-3, Wednesday night.
The Warriors grabbed a run in the third and went ahead with two in the fourth and extended the lead to 9-2 with six in the fifth. After the Raiders added one in the fifth, Wapsie grabbed three in the sixth, but the game was still within nine, 12-3, not able to invoke the mercy rule of 10 runs after five innings. But the Warriors left no doubt in the seventh with eight more notched.
Katie Sauerbrei and Courtney Schmitz each drove in four runs for the Warriors, with Sauerbrei hitting a grand slam for her only hit of the night. Schmitz was 2-for-4 with two doubles. Sammi Kane added three RBIs on her 2-for-5 night, while Ellie Neil and Lydia Imbrogno each driving home two.
Anna Curley took the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on no hits with four walks, a hit batter and seven strikeouts in 3 2/3. Kaci Beesecker had one-third of an inning in relief with two hits, two unearned runs, a hit batter and a K. Neil finished up with two shutout innings, one hit, one hit batter and fanning three.
Sumner-Fred/Tripoli 10, West Central 0, 5 innings
SUMNER — The Cougars continued with their runs in bunches on Friday, knocking out West Central in five innings, 10-0, to end the regular season.
Sumner-Fred had three in the second inning, five more in the third and a pair in the fifth to end the game with two out.
Beyer, Isabelle Elliot and Bella Rhea each drove home two runners at the plate, which Elliot going 2-for-2 with a double, and Rhea having a double as well in her 1-for-2 night.
Hoth threw a no-hitter in the circle, allowing just a walk in five innings and struck out one.
The Cougars were to face Waterloo Columbus Monday night as a make-up from a rainout Thursday. They next host La Porte City Union at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal.
Don Bosco 11, Wapsie Valley 1, 6 innings
FAIRBANK — Don Bosco used five runs each in the first and third innings to power past Wapsie Valley, 11-1 in six innings Friday.
Sydney Matthias had the lone RBI for the Warriors, with five Wapsie batters each getting a single hit.
Anna Curley struggled in the circle, allowing five unearned runs on three hits in one-third of an inning to take the loss. Neil went the rest of the way, 5 2/3, with six runs allowed, two earned, on eight hits and two strikeouts.
The Warriors opened their Class 1A Region 7 play hosting East Buchanan.