The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
Degree recipients include: bachelor of science (B.S.), bachelor of science in education (B.S. Ed.), bachelor of technology (B.T.), bachelor of arts (B.A.), bachelor of fine arts (B.F.A.), master of science (M.S.), bachelor of science in clinical laboratory sciences (B.S. CLS), bachelor of science in medical technology (B.S. MT), master of arts (M.A.), master of business administration (M.B.A.), master of science in education (M.S. Ed.), and education specialist (Ed. Spec.)
Ryan Edward Soldanels, of Waverly, graduated with an M.B.A.