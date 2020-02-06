The Waverly Exchange Club recently honored Sam Solheim, son of Derek and Heidi Solheim, as its January Student of the Month.
Solheim has a 3.98 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and Excel Club. Sam is active in marching band, jazz band, symphonic band, chamber winds, sax quartet, cross country and bowling.
He earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2018. Throughout his Boy Scouting experience he volunteered throughout the community. Sam plans to attend Drake University in the fall to major in actuarial science.