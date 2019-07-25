It’s been over 45 years, and I still catch myself reflecting back on a 3-year period of my life. Often, when the nights are long, I find myself back in the Bob’s Standard days of the early ‘70s. It was a time when a high school kid could get a job and be paid for something he enjoyed doing — pumping gas. It was that small segment of a person’s life when there were two responsibilities, as I could measure. The first one being, buying a car and the second one, keeping gas in the tank.
I worked with my brother Frank, Joe McCumber, Mike Hunemiller, Mike Kemming, Tom Fitzpatrick, Bruce Boeckmann and Tom Cooley. I wish I could share with the late, Bob Swartz the impact his station had on us youngsters. It’s sad that such an important job for teenagers just beginning their working lives has largely ended in the “lost profession” dumpster. I began to consider that pumping gas was only one of the lost professions these days. I knew there were so many more, and I was just curious enough to pull the cover back and dig a little deeper.
It appears that the lost professions in this world could be a series as long as the Pan-American Highway, so I’ll take the first exit with the loss of the “Pin Setter” profession.
Before 1936, a bowling alley couldn’t function without the occupation of the “Pinsetter.” The pinsetter or sometimes known as the pin boy or pin spotter was a person who manually set the bowling pins to their correct positions. Once the bowling ball was thrown and the pins were knocked down, it was the pinsetter’s job to clear the fallen pins and return the balls back to the bowlers. Most pinsetters were teenage boys.
A gentleman by the name of Fred Schmidt invented the mechanical pinsetter in 1936. The pinsetter occupation slowly declined thereafter and by 1957 the “Pinboy” was unemployed and looking for work.
After perusing a bit, I found another interesting occupation lost to the times. That is, the lost occupation as a, “Knocker-Upper.” (This occupation will require some explanation I am certain.) In the 18th Century, when an alarm clock was neither cheap, nor reliable a person could have been employed as a “human alarm clock,” or otherwise known as a Knocker-Upper. The knocker-upper’s job was to wake people, so they could get to work on time. They would use a heavy stick to knock on doors or a lighter stick to tap on windows to rouse the sleepers. Some knocker-upper’s would blow a whistle to wake the client. This occupation begs the question, who wakes the knocker-upper?
I suspect that if a person mentioned they hired a Knocker-Upper today, they might get their wake up call from the police knocking on the door.
These are just a few of the lost occupations, but I can think of a few more. Stay tuned!