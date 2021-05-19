During the Waverly-Shell Rock Project Lead the Way presentation May 12, a civil engineering and architecture group displayed its idea for a lot once occupied by a Waverly school.
Hunter Myrmo, Kyle Cole, Riley Poehnett and Salem Bird designed a family fun center that could be built on the now city-owned property where Washington Irving Elementary used to be.
Meanwhile, the Waverly City Council is seeking requests for proposals from developers to redo the lot, possibly as multi-family residential units.
Waverly Newspapers asked on its Facebook page for feedback from readers to see what they think would be a good use for that 1.6-acre parcel. Of the 10 comments posted, most thought the students’ idea was what they’d most like to see there.
Sandy Lee, of Shell Rock, said the idea “sounds incredible” and added she envisioned a basketball court there.
“Not sure if there is anything like that for family fun,” Lee wrote. “A place to hold community classes such as painting, quilting, crafting, gardening, tiny tots, etc. The winters are long, and it would be great to have a variety of options. A place where everyday people could teach their skills.”
Candy Hundley, of Waverly, also felt the center idea was “fantastic,” but ultimately it is up to the city as to which direction it will take on the land.
“I am proud of these young folks,” she said. “At least they came up with a great idea.
“I feel the housing the city would like to see there is not appropriate for this neighborhood, and that there are alternatives, and this would be great.”
Hundley refers to an example the Waverly Economic Development Commission included in a memo to the council attached to the May 3 meeting’s agenda packet. In it, the members envisioned a 17-unit condominium complex with a driveway between them running from Sixth Street Southwest to Second Avenue Southwest.
However, it was expressed during the public hearing for the RFP that whichever developer eventually secures an agreement with the city would not be tied to that proposal. Neighbors also attending the meeting on Zoom expressed displeasure over the city’s idea.
One commenter, Kay Kingsley, of Waverly, agreed with neighbors that there should be houses that match the historic neighborhood.
But two others thought the fun center was good idea.
“Maybe someone will listen,” said Linda Podhajsky. “Perfect idea for that location.”
Sheila Bergmann, of Nashua, thought the roller skating rink should be included.
“It’s something all ages can do,” Bergmann wrote.
The council voted 5-2 on Monday for the first of three readings on an ordinance to rezone the area considered to be redeveloped from one- and two-family residential to multi-family residential. The second reading and a public hearing are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 7 in the city council chambers, which will be the first in-person business meeting since March 16, 2020.