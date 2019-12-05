The 79th birthday went like this.
Son, Dan, called to be on phone when bouquet of roses delivered before I left for a friend’s program 93 miles away. That way, the bouquet would not freeze on the porch while I was gone.
Son, Chris, sends his love as he travels back and forth between LA and London and plans to be at his home for Thanksgiving.
Drove the 57 miles on Highway 20 — straight, excellent four-lane highway through the farm fields in perfect weather — a little boring. Trooper pulled me over for 80 in a 65 mph zone. Not unhappy — speeding is a discretionary thing and I would pay money for my choice.
Kept going. Mine is third of three cars in left lane passing a car in right lane. First of cars is almost even with slow moving one when I see something small shoot up into the air. First passing car drops back, cuts close behind slow moving car and moves onto the shoulder as 2nd car and mine slow way down. I see the left front tire on the first car shredding itself as it drops back — looks like a real blowout.
I am immediately grateful for the $114 ticket which slowed me down enough not to hit any other car. Car with blowout is safely stopped on shoulder where I think that Trooper will soon find it so I keep driving.
Reach Polk City and go to Pizza Place for lunch then to museum where friend says you have a toilet paper tail. Now that could have been humiliating and unfunny but I was among friends, it was my birthday and I had been given a warning and slowed down to escape a crash so it just seemed like one more interesting event.
Friend had her program in historical society museum in Polk City. Climate Change. Pay attention. Do it for your world, for your children, for your grandchildren, for your great grandchildren. Pay attention now.
Another storyteller also attending the program said she did something with Leonard Ballard’s granddaughter and I said I know him. In fact his mother and mine were sisters and his father and mine were brothers — we are double cousins. Another connection to please my heart.
Audience and presenter and I go to bar for a beer, they sing happy birthday to me and pay for my beer and snacks.
I go with friend and her husband to their home where we have homemade chicken and dumplings with brownies holding birthday candles for dessert.
Stayed in best and least expensive hotel I’ve ever found.
Made it home next day in time to put garbage out!
Birthday cards with lovely messages too.
Now that was a lovely birthday.