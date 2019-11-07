Eric Sommermeyer, assistant professor of accounting at Wartburg College, presented a paper at the Midwest Academy of Management 2019 Conference on Oct. 12 in Omaha, Neb.
The paper, “The Effect on Stock Price from Nike Announcing an Ad Campaign with Colin Kaepernick,” was co-authored by Allan Bernard, assistant professor of business administration.
Sommermeyer also presented his poster, “An Alternative Approach to 1033 Involuntary Conversions,” at the Midwest region meeting of the American Accounting Association in Chicago.