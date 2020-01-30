It’s early in December 2018, and Keaton Farmer had just finished playing in a freshmen game for the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team. As a first-year player for the Go-Hawks, Farmer was still finding his footing in a new environment.
As the court cleared for a junior varsity game, W-SR head coach Nate Steege approached Farmer. Told him he was going to be playing for varsity later that night.
Farmer was shocked.
“I’m thinking, ‘I’m up to varsity, what do I do?’”
Well, it turns out he wasn’t going to be doing much — Farmer wouldn’t get many varsity minutes during the rest of the season, and he would go on to score 2.7 points per game.
But that moment in 2018 was an early harbinger for things to come, a signal that he would be at the receiving end of valuable playing time sooner rather than later.
Now, Farmer is one of the faces of the Go-Hawks. So is fellow sophomore Hogan Hansen. Two underclassmen who are leading the team in scoring.
How did this happen?
“This season is one where I didn’t really know what to expect coming in,” Steege said after a practice last week. “Hogan was our leading scorer last year, so I figured he’d be one of our primary offensive guys. We’re set up that way, and we’ve done a lot of things to get him as many shots as possible. He’s a very talented basketball player.
“Keaton has kind of progressively gotten better and better as the year has gone on. He surprised us early, and that was a good thing for us, because he does bring scoring, and sometimes it’s tougher for this team to score. It’s nice to see him willing to step up and accept that role as a scorer.”
Hansen and Farmer are similar in a lot of ways. They’re both at least 6-foot 1-inches tall. They’re both sophomores. They’re both capable of scoring inside and out, and both players’ first and last names are bisyllabic.
But they took very different roads to get here.
Hansen was exceptional as a freshman during the 2018-19 season, scoring 14 points per game, which was first on the Go-Hawks by far. So, Steege expected Hansen to be one of the team’s primary offensive options this season.
While Hansen’s shooting percentage hovers around 36%, he’s scoring even more this season, averaging 16 points per game, and he shoots an impressive 40% from 3. As he gets older and his role for W-SR becomes more important, Hansen is focusing on improving aspects of his game outside of scoring.
He’s trying to get better with his passing, and in turn focusing on avoiding careless turnovers. That effort appears to be paying off, as the sophomore is on pace for more assists than he had last season (67) and has fewer turnovers.
“I think my passing has improved a lot,” Hansen said. “Getting to the rim, especially the last couple of games, I’ve been getting off two feet and that’s helped with my finishing.”
Meanwhile, Farmer wants to improve on his confidence on the floor, which means seeking out opportunities to drive to the hoop.
“I feel like I’ve been more aggressive, attacking the rim and looking for my shot,” Farmer said. “I could get better defensively and keeping in front of some of the better players.”
Farmer has used that aggressive mindset to score 11 points per game this season.
While both guys have different aspects of the game they’re focused on, they both understand they have a shared goal: learning how to lead.
Being one of “the guys” on a basketball team means taking on more responsibilities outside of putting the ball in the basket. And even though they’re underclassmen, Hansen and Farmer are starting to shoulder some of that weight, as the older guys would tell you.
“They’ve definitely matured a lot, not only in basketball but off the court,” said Ethan Flege, a senior starter for W-SR. “They’re becoming more of gentlemen and holding themselves to a higher standard. That reflects in the classroom, on the court and even with their leadership. Since they’ve become more comfortable, they don’t have a problem calling me out for messing up.”
That last part is particularly important — being vocal.
Flege said both Hansen and Farmer have been less hesitant to speak up and voice their thoughts this season, and it’s gone a long way to improve the energy and communication on the team. It’s even more vital for the point guard Hansen, as one of the biggest duties for a floor general is directing teammates.
Of course, the sophomores’ rise wouldn’t be possible without proper nurturing from the upperclassmen, and Flege said he and fellow senior Ben Heyer have pulled Hansen or Farmer aside during practices and games to lend them some advice.
“The one thing that this team really has is team chemistry,” Steege said. “If you sat in our meetings and saw these guys hang out together, you wouldn’t know that some are sophomores and some are juniors and some are seniors. They’ve been around each other a lot, they play a lot of sports together in open gyms.”
The team also just has fun together.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Go-Hawks took the day off to have a NBA 2K20 tournament (Farmer said he lost his first game; Heyer won the title). They play a lot of Madden together too.
“We had team bonding the other day,” Flege said. “It’s just a bunch of guys coming together. There’s not separation. There’s no upperclassmen bias like, ‘Oh you’re an underclassman, I don’t have to listen to you.’ It’s a bunch of good guys hanging out.”
That chemistry is why the players and Steege have faith that everything will click soon and turn this streaky season into a special one. The Go-Hawks have won three straight games and the record is up to 8-6, so perhaps the tide is turning already.
“The bottom line is, we just haven’t been able to finish close games, and we haven’t shot the ball very well yet,” Steege said last week. “I feel like we can do both of those things much better in the second half of the year, and hopefully the results will be different as well.”