WAYNE, Neb. – Audrey Sorensen, of Waverly, has been accepted into the nursing program for the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Wayne State College.
She is the daughter of Dudley and Jichelle Sorensen.
She has served as a reporter to the vice president of FFA and hosted an archery fund raiser for the Wounded Warrior Project.
A shortage of rural health practitioners in Nebraska prompted the educational institutions to implement the RHOP program in 1989.
