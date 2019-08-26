INDEPENDENCE — The two-year saga following the fatal accident involving the former star of “The Bachelor” will not have a public closure.
At least not in the Buchanan County Courthouse, where it started in April 2017.
That’s because the judge in the case has issued her ruling on Monday instead of during a formal sentencing hearing for Tuesday.
Had the sentencing happened in the courtroom under the gavel of Judge Andrea Dryer, the media, along with community members, would have witnessed how the wheels of the justice system turn.
However, the attorneys for Christopher Douglas Soules, 37, of Arlington, who pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, in November 2018, reached a plea bargain with the prosecution that included Soules waiving his right to be present in court when Dryer handed down her decision.
The judge issued a pair of orders on Monday morning, first to indicate that she accepted the deal, and then to spell out what Soules would face for punishment.
In the document that announced Soules’ conviction on the above charge, Dryer handed down a two-year suspended prison term, as per the agreement, and placed Soules on a two-year probation. She also ordered him to pay a $625 fine, the minimum rate for this level of offense, along with a $218.75 surcharge and $1,148.86 court costs. The $10,000 bond, which was posted by his mother, Linda, has been refunded.
This is in addition to a $2.5 million civil wrongful death settlement awarded to the family of Kenny Mosher, 66, of Aurora, who died in the accident on April 24, 2017, near Aurora.
Soules was initially accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony, when his truck rear-ended Mosher’s tractor, causing him to fall off and sustain serious injuries. Soules had called 911, and according to a recording from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, had given some initial assistance.
However, before Buchanan County deputies could arrive, Soules left the scene. Several hours later, Fayette County deputies executed a search warrant to arrest Soules at his Arlington home. Meanwhile, Mosher died from his injuries.
While arguing over the details for a trial, Soules’ attorneys struck a plea agreement with prosecutors on Nov. 13, 2018, to amend the charge to having the result of the accident be serious injury instead of death. His sentencing was originally scheduled for May 21.
However, the first pre-sentencing investigation included victim impact statements from Mosher’s family talking about how the accident caused his death, as argued in court on the original sentencing date. The PSI is not publically available.
Soules’ attorneys, Brandon Brown and Alfredo Parrish, successfully moved to strike those victim statements from the report, as Mosher’s death was not for what Soules was charged.
Because at the time the judge had already read and was about to act on that report’s recommendation, Dryer ordered a new investigation, which was filed on July 19.
On Friday, Brown filed on Soules’ behalf a waiver of the defendant’s rights to be present in court to hear the sentencing personally, among other rights, and also to accept whichever sentence Dryer hands down.
On Monday morning, Dryer issued an order that stated she would accept the plea agreement.
“If the court were to refuse to be bound by or were to reject the parties’ plea agreement, Iowa Rule of Criminal Procedure 2.10 would require the court to afford Defendant the opportunity to withdraw his plea of guilty,” Dryer wrote. “The offense occurred in April 2017. The court accepts the terms of the parties’ plea agreement because it is in accordance with the pre-sentence investigation report recommendations and in the interests of resolving this matter.”
She would enter the judgment two hours later.
In the sentencing document, Soules was credited for the time he served in jail prior to being bonded out. As terms of his probation, Soules was ordered to abstain from using alcohol or any other mood-altering substances, except for any prescription medications he may be taking under a doctor’s order. He is also to undergo any treatment recommended by the Department of Correctional Services.
He is also subject to any further restitution if the Moshers or the state deem necessary on top of the civil suit as well as pay any jail fees and court-appointed attorney’s fees and expenses. His financial obligations are payable in installments of a minimum of $250 per month starting Sept. 25.
Dryer also set a $15,000 appeal bond for this case.
She added that if Soules violates his probation and it is revoked, his term could be reduced due to statutory earned time, work credits and program credits, and he may be eligible for parole.
Soules gained prominence when he appeared on “The Bachelorette” in 2014, earning the nickname “Prince Farming.” He was among the last three contestants vying for the heart of Andi Dorfman.
Due to his popularity from that season, Soules was named the star of the 15th season of “The Bachelor,” eventually proposing to Whitney Bischoff. They eventually separated.
Soules also appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.” He was scheduled to appear on “Bachelor in Paradise” when the accident occurred.