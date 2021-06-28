Construction began recently on a shelter that is part of the multiphase rehabilitation of a Waverly park.
Cardinal Construction Inc., of Waterloo, was awarded the $363,000 contract to build an open-air shelter on the site where one of the former Farmer’s Exchange warehouses once stood at South Riverside Park. The previous building was demolished Oct. 1, 2018.
The entirety of the project also included the renovation of the Exchange Building. The Waverly Historical Preservation Commission held an open house to celebrate the completion of the renovation May 22, while also honoring other preservation projects around town.
Other projects include the creation of a plaza near the shelter, which would serve as host to the twice-weekly Waverly Farmers Market, as well as other events upon its completion, a walking path to the Cedar River banks and landscaping around the shelter and plaza.
However, the plans for the path have been put on hold for now. When city leaders and Align Architecture and Planning created the blueprints for the park’s renovation, the path was going to be the first step.
But when city staff learned the Iowa Department of Transportation was going to replace the Bremer Avenue Bridge in 2023, the path was delayed until after work on the span was complete.
Work on the landscaping for the plaza will be done later this year.
The shelter’s roof measures 90 feet by 35 feet, 4 inches with a slanted roof that starts at 11 feet high and peaks at 16 feet, 8 inches. It’s supported by eight columns set 26 feet apart length-wise and 17 feet, 10 inches at the widths. Each column has two steel beams surrounded by 5 inches of precast concrete with a half-inch expansion joint around each beam.
In the bidding process, contractors were also asked to provide an alternative for a standing seam metal roof. However, Cardinal’s bid of $33,600 put the total to $396,600. The other bidder, Steege Construction of Waverly, had a base bid of $377,734 with an additional $10,500 for the steel roof.
The Waverly City Council, during its March 1 meeting, decided to decline the bids for the alternative roof and accept Cardinal’s base bid for the shelter.
In a memo for the March 1 meeting, Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan had hoped the shelter could be completed in the spring with the landscaping commencing soon after.