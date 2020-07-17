It was a season with a lot of promise for the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team.
With seven seniors on the roster, the Go-Hawks went through the COVID-19-shortened season with an 11-1 record in the Northeast Iowa Conference, winning the crown by a game over Decorah.
However, they had some difficulties facing teams from the WaMaC Conference, only winning one game prior to Friday night’s Class 3A Substate 3 quarterfinal with South Tama at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field. The Go-Hawks’ only non-conference wins were against Clear Lake of the North Central Conference and the WaMaC’s Vinton-Shellsburg.
But they were good enough to get the No. 9 ranking by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association in the last poll and a second seed in the substate grouping behind Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Despite all of that, the Trojans were able to pull off the upset, taking out W-SR, 4-2, to advance to Monday’s District 6 final against Charles City, who similarly upset Decorah.
Although there were some varied emotions among his team, head coach Casey Klunder wants to focus on the positives.
“We got to do this thing,” Klunder said. “We got to have a season. There were days when we talked to the members of the (Iowa High School Athletic) Association advisory board and said that 5% was too high of a probability (of infection). To be able to come out and have a season and be with these guys, it was short, but we got to do it.
“I cherish the moments that we are together and the memories that we made.”
The Go-Hawks (13-7) — or at least their supporters — felt confident going into the contest against South Tama (6-16), as their ace Payton Leonard was taking the mound. He came in with a miniscule 0.59 earned-run average and just a .145 opponents’ batting average.
However, the Trojans’ hitters were up to the task.
In the third, South Tama put across a pair of runs on a two-out RBI triple by Matt Wiese, the starting pitcher, followed by a run-scoring double by Mickey Wanatee, both to right field. On the first one, right fielder Chase Carpenter made a diving attempt to catch the ball off Wiese’s bat, but landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. After telling the trainer he could continue, the very next pitch came at him again.
Carpenter later led off the bottom of the third and grounded out on a 1-0 pitch. The trainer then told Klunder that Carpenter couldn’t continue, and the trainer wrapped the senior’s shoulder with ice, giving way to Ben Buseman in the fourth.
The Go-Hawks got one run back in the fourth inning, on a double to center from designated hitter Korbyn Dewey that brought home Brodey Key. However, Dewey was cut down at third trying to take an extra base after the throw went home to end the frame.
W-SR then tied it in the fifth. Buseman laced an 0-1 offering from Wiese off the warning track in left over Wanatee. Noah Jeppesen then smacked a base hit into center to bring Buseman home.
But then the Trojans re-established the advantage. Wanatee singled, and Lane Lekin walked to start the inning, then after a fortunate bounce that led to a converted sacrifice bunt, Jordan Bly lined a double to the left-center-field gap to bring both runners home.
The Go-Hawks had an opportunity to score in the sixth. With one out, Brodey Key doubled, and Korbyn Dewey walked. However, Tyler Heine popped to first baseman Brayden Smith, and then Carson Graven had an unlucky break when his smash up the middle was snagged by Wiese to end the inning.
Leonard was relieved to start the seventh due to pitch count limitations, so lefty No. 2 pitcher Chance Key threw a perfect inning. However, Wiese was able to retire the Go-Hawks in order to end the contest.
Klunder gave due credit to the Trojans.
“They fell for South Tama, and they were also able to string (hits) together,” he said. “They got key hits, and quite honestly, even from pitch No. 1 of the game, when Payton lined one out to left, I thought we hit the ball pretty hard.”
He noted, though, that most of the balls wound up in the gloves worn by the players in blue and white.
“That happens in a single-elimination tournament,” Klunder said. “In the sixth there, we had two on, and Carson hits one right on the screws. You can’t hit the ball much harder than that, and (Wiese) makes a nice play on that. Hats’ off to him on that play.
“If that gets by the pitcher, it’s up the middle and into center, and we score at least one on that. We just had a couple of bad breaks and hit the ball hard right at them, and that’s baseball.”
Wiese earned the win as he allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a complete game. Leonard suffered the defeat with six innings, four earned on six hits, three walks and seven strikeouts, and Chance Key had a strikeout in his one inning of work.
With several teams around the state having their seasons either interrupted or ended due to player or coach infection or exposure to the novel coronavirus, Klunder was glad that the Go-Hawks were able to get their season in without an issue.
“It was fun every step of the way, led by our seven seniors,” he said, “from Zoom meetings to two-a-day practices — because it was the first time we’ve ever had that in the summer — and sometimes 3- or 4-hour practices, because we didn’t have to get up for school the next day.
“These seven seniors led every step of the way, and it was fun, and I was happy to be a small part of it, as they allowed us on their journey.”
Jeppesen, Leonard, Carpenter, Kaden Dewey, Heine, Jeremy Chaplin and Brodey Key all played their final games in Go-Hawk black-and-gold after the defeat. Klunder said every one of them contributed in their own way.
“We tell our younger groups every year that you’ll arrive at different times,” he said. “This group was diverse in the fact that we had four-year starters, we had three-year starters, we had two-year starters, and we had a one-year starter. There’s a seat on the bus for everybody. I’m proud of the way they worked every step of the way. We got better every step of the way.”
In the end, Klunder felt the take-away was team’s positive attitude it had during the 47 days from the first practice on June 1 to the final out Friday.
“I felt like last year, down the stretch, one of the pieces that was missing, as we stumbled down the stretch, was the amount of fun that we were having,” he said. “This was fun every step of the way, and even things that shouldn’t be fun. The hour-and-45-minute bus rides to Waukon shouldn’t be fun. Zoom meetings that last an hour and a half probably shouldn’t be fun, and they’re typically not fun… but they were fun with these guys.
“Every step of the way, we just enjoyed every minute, led by these seven seniors that will all go on to bigger and better things than baseball, certainly, and it’ll be fun to watch their journey, because they’re outstanding young men, they have great character and fun kids. They will be missed greatly.”