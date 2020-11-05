Without fail, when you ask young learners what they are most excited about in October, Halloween is the unanimous answer.
Classroom Halloween parties have been happening for years. Excited kids cannot wait to bring their costumes to school, dress up, and celebrate with their classmates. Yes, Halloween is a big deal, but the students at Southeast Elementary learned there is so much more in the month of October that deserved their equal attention.
On Monday, Oct. 26, the second graders at Southeast Elementary had a very special virtual visit with golden lab, Finley, and Keegan Birkicht, the Outreach and Communications Coordinator from Retrieving Freedom. No, it wasn’t like previous years where Birkicht’s visit was in person. With the COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place, no outside visitors are allowed in the schools.
A virtual visit was the next best thing though. Birkicht explained to the students what Retrieving Freedom does. Students were able to have a Q and A time with her. The virtual visit ended with Finley demonstrating a command for the students.
Birkicht was thrilled with the virtual visit, making the comment, “It was a fun way to still connect with the students from across town.” It was an excellent way to wrap up a month’s worth of library lessons listening to inspiring dog stories.
Did you know that Adopt A Shelter Dog Month and Disabilities Awareness Month both land in October? These important issues were the inspiration behind the selection of books read to the Southeast second graders.
The month started off listening to “Can I Be Your Dog?” by Troy Cummings. A sweet story of a dog named Arfy who finally finds a forever home. Another heartwarming, true story the students heard was “Rescue and Jessica: A Life Changing Friendship” by Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes. Students learned about the brave story of Jessica Kensky who became a double amputee after a tragedy. Her life changes for the better when a service dog named Rescue is partnered with her.
Both “Can I Be Your Dog?” and “Rescue and Jessica: A Life Changing Friendship” are on this years Iowa Goldfinch Award Nominee list.
The unit wraps up with the second graders listening to the true story “Tuesday Tucks Me” In by former Capt. Luis Carlos Montalvan and Bret Witter. This book partners extremely well with not only upcoming Veterans Day, but also the mission statement on Retrieving Freedom’s website — Where some see limitations, we bring opportunities. (www.retrievingfreedom.org)
Second graders aren’t the only ones who learn valuable lessons through stories. The Kindergarteners read the book “We’re All Wonders” by R.J. Palacio, the picture book version of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “Wonder.”
The first graders learned about the life of Helen Keller. Patricia Polacco is the featured author of the month for the third graders. Polacco is a best selling children’s author who is well known for writing touching stories about her own learning disabilities and life experiences.
The fourth graders are introduced to a variety of chapter books that highlight characters who face challenges in their day to day lives.
When asked what was the inspiration behind the books you promoted in October, media associate Jenni Hoins’s responded by saying, “It is extremely important to me that my students have an understanding of what makes us unique and special. We all learn differently and at different paces. That’s OK. Teaching children to be understanding and compassionate about various challenges others may face is my ultimate goal. Disabilities Awareness Month is near and dear to my heart, as I have loved ones who face learning disabilities. Seeing someone you love be teased because of their challenges is heartbreaking. That is the inspiration behind the books I read to my students.”
Q and A from the virtual visit:
Do you train multiple dogs at the same time? We do! We currently have nearly 100 service dogs in training, with the help of many wonderful volunteers.
Are you the only person who works at Retrieving Freedom? We currently have 14 employees and are looking to hire about 3 more in the near future.
How long have you been training dogs? Personally, I have been working with service dogs at Retrieving Freedom for nearly 8 years.
Do you only train labs? We train Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, goldendoodles and labradoodles.
Have you ever trained a dog named Diesel? Yes! In fact, we’ve had two. One was an autism service dog and the other didn’t quite make it through the training program, but is loving life at his adoptive home.
How does it feel to have a service dog? Many people tell me after they get their service dog that they feel very safe and loved. They have a constant companion who is nonjudgmental and loves them unconditionally!
Can any dog be a service dog? In order for a dog to become a service dog, they need to have the perfect temperament and disposition, and they need to be doing the right job that fits them and their person. In our program, it takes two full years of intense training for the dog to be completely ready for service work.
Where does a dog live before they go to be with their person? For the first year of the dog’s life, they live with their volunteer foster home. After that, they transition into one of our two training facilities where they “live” until they move in with their recipient!
Can service dogs have puppies? Do their puppies help little kids? We have a separate breeding program where we get quality service dogs with good genetics from. These momma dogs do not become service dogs, they stay as pets. But most, if not all, of their puppies enter our training program!