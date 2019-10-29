The Spa at Waverly Health Center will host an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at Waverly Health Center.
Bring your friends for a fun night of product demos, discounts, door prizes, and refreshments. The event will feature information about products and services offered by The Spa. Representatives will be available to talk about laser treatments, the Obagi and Glo Skin Beauty product lines, and Juvederm treatments.
All attendees will be offered 25% off Botox® Injections (night of event only), 20% off all products purchased that evening and 20% off future Spa services (excludes Botox).
Participants should park in the Red Lot at Waverly Health Center and use the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance to the south of the pharmacy drive-up.
The Spa at Waverly Health Center offers a variety of medial spa services including massage, cosmetic injections, vein therapy, laser hair removal, facials, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion. Medical spa services are delivered by trained professionals at the same location as the Women’s Clinic at Waverly Health Center.
For more information about the open house, contact The Spa at (319) 483-4894 or visit www.TheSpaAtWHC.org.