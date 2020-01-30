As the Denver Community School District continues to address capacity issues due to recent enrollment growth, district administration has come up with a creative short-term solution.
Superintendent Brad Laures and other district office staff have moved off-site, clearing their offices for additional classroom space. Laures and the staff members will, for now, work out of an office at 241 S. State St. DCSD’s new Multi-Tier Systems of Support (MTSS) teacher will occupy the former office space for several weeks before a TAG teacher moves in. The remaining space will be used for assessments and volunteers who are working with students.
“While our staff and I certainly would prefer to be on-site, the move is necessary for our district to better serve kids. The fact remains that there is no more available space in our schools,” said Laures.
“Enrollment has increased 5% in the past year alone, and more than 15% over the past five years. Our projections show 100 more students attending Denver schools next year. The need to create more space to serve these students is apparent.”
On Tuesday, March 3, DCSD residents will vote on Phase II of a project to address space and facilities needs. The question on the ballot will ask voters to approve $7.75 million in General Obligation bonds for a new middle school/high school addition to the Cyclone Center. Approving the project would not increase property tax rates.
Other short-term solutions have come in the form of transitioning an elementary computer lab to a special education room for two teachers, while a speech pathologist is working from what used to be closet space. A counselor has moved to a smaller office to make room for special education, and the district’s robotics program is now in a former weight room.
In the past year, DCSD has added eight new positions and will soon hire more staff to keep up with its enrollment growth.
“As a board, we believe the time has come to address our schools’ facility needs with a sustainable, long-term solution,” said Scott Krebsbach, DCSD Board of Education President. “We are pleased to present a solution on March 3 that will not raise property tax rates while providing students the space, capacity and flexibility they need both now and in the years to come.”
To learn more about the proposed Phase II project and the March 3 special school election, visit https://www.dcsdplanning.org.