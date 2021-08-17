Join the Bremer County GOP for a summer Grill and Chill luncheon with our U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson.
Ashley will talk about her experiences during her first eight months in Washington, D.C., and upcoming issues facing our nation.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE. You can register for the event at https://bremercountygop.nationbuilder.com/.
Other speakers include Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, Iowa Representative Sandy Salmon and former Congressman Rod Blum.
This is family-friendly event to encourage young and old to learn more about issues facing our nation. Space is limited but still available, so RSVP early.