The “Spacemen” will be at Wilder Park in Allison at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
This young, ambitious band has made appearances throughout the Midwest and has brought rock ‘n’ roll classics, plus originals to audiences for over seven years.This youth-oriented group will get the audience involved with special guitars and drums performance.
Open Mic participants report to Randy Moad at 6:30 p.m.
Come early and enjoy the vendor’s taco in a bag, maid-rites, pies, plus other assorted foods and dessert. Allison Park Board will have popcorn, drinks and other miscellaneous items.